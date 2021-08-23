Pixsy Named "Top Intellectual Property Management Service Companies 2021"

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixsy has been named "Top Intellectual Property Management Service Companies 2021" by CIO Magazine's "annual listing of 10 companies that are at the forefront of providing Intellectual Property Management...

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixsy has been named "Top Intellectual Property Management Service Companies 2021" by CIO Magazine's "annual listing of 10 companies that are at the forefront of providing Intellectual Property Management services and transforming businesses".

"This award is an important recognition of our tireless efforts in bringing image protection to all photographers and creatives, by offering an advanced platform to monitor and enforce their copyrights around the globe," says Pixsy CEO, Kain Jones.

Mr. Jones was interviewed by the magazine with the article "Delivering Best-of-breed Online Image Protection" published in the CIO Magazine and online.

Pixsy supports over 100,000 photographers, creators, and agencies, to manage and enforce their copyrights globally. Their AI technology monitors images 24/7 across the internet and provides a powerful dashboard and analytics to rights holders. Users can easily send legally binding DMCA takedown notices, recover lost revenue from copyright infringement and register their images at the US Copyright Office through a powerful integration.

Pixsy continues to invest in the photo copyright space, with new and improved offerings being rolled out in the coming month.

About Pixsy:

Founded by photographers in 2014 to fight for the rights of artists and photographers, Pixsy is an award-winning legal-tech service for online image protection and copyright enforcement. Actively protecting the images of photographers, agencies, artists, and illustrators, their pioneering AI-powered solution has uncovered more than 300 million matches. This 24/7 image monitoring solution is coupled with expert copyright case handling that recovers lost revenue for creatives. Pixsy partners with 25 local law firms across the world and has handled 130,000 copyright infringement cases.

www.pixsy.com

Contacts:Pixsy Oana Dospinoiu 317122@email4pr.com +1 323 284 9404

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pixsy-named-top-intellectual-property-management-service-companies-2021-301359813.html

SOURCE Pixsy Inc