PixelPlex Presents An Updated Webpage About Its STO Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PixelPlex has updated its Security Token Offering (STO) Platform webpage. This client-oriented blockchain developer always tries to present the most complete and up-to-date information on the website.

After updating the page, the PixelPlex developers went into more detail about their solution. They noted that their STO platform enables any kind of asset to be digitized and provides the infrastructure needed to fully control STO campaigns. The solution has a built-in exchange and acts as a P2P digital investment marketplace enabling global securities trading.

Our team also shared the key features of the PixelPlex Security Token Offering platform. First, they mentioned automated processes, including investors' KYC/AML/CFT, and programmed asset ownership through smart contracts. The latter feature implies ownership transfer functionality, built-in refund/minimum funding goals, and the additional share issuance and re-issuance. If there is a problem with a transaction, an emergency stop function is triggered.

Through STO platform, users streamline their transaction management and gain access to channels for direct communication with the investor pool. The solution also allows you to set up a hot wallet and offers full integration with payment processing systems, automated mailing systems, and leading cryptocurrency exchanges and OTC markets.

The PixelPlex engineers added that their STO platform visualizes campaign status, indicators, and statistics in one view and generally ensures a seamless user experience. Wallets for tokenized assets transfer are available for desktop and mobile; users are able to check their detailed transaction history and real-time cap table. The onboarding process is automated as well.

The developers also commented on how the solution provides a high level of privacy and security. The platform's "security guards" are strong encryption, two-factor authentication, and backup access to data. Blockchain, with its immutable and tamper-proof system, and smart contracts that automate the processing of transactions make a great contribution to security.

The updated webpage now lists key benefits of using PixelPlex's STO platform. In addition to process automation, transparency, and enhanced privacy and security, the solution guarantees access to a global network of investors, high liquidity, and the ability to embed additional functions such as dividends, buyback, rights transfer, and so on.

Potential PixelPlex customers can also read about how the STO platform is applicable across a variety of industries such as real estate, arts, luxury goods, banking, retail, healthcare, telecommunications, and sports. On the website, the company also revealed details of its two featured projects: Blue Karma Secrets STO and Hancom Real Estate STO.

