Pixel Perfect: Verizon Announces Preorders For New Google Pixel 5 And Pixel 4a 5G UW

Verizon has confirmed plans to add 5G Ultra Wideband compatibility to Google's hyperfast helpers. Both devices will also support the upcoming 5G Nationwide network 1 .

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G, meet Pixel.

Verizon today confirmed plans to introduce the Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G UW to the network with 5G built right. These new phones deliver the helpfulness of Google at the press of a button, or a simple voice command, offering plenty to love about the new connection. Preorders for the Pixel 5 begin today; Pixel 4a 5G UW preorders begin October 29, 2020.

Google Pixel 5: the best Pixel yet

Customers can preorder the Google Pixel 5 with purchase on Verizon Device Payment for $29.16 a month for 24 months ($699.99 retail; 0% APR). General availability begins on October 29, and Verizon has amazing offers below to make buying the device easier.

The Pixel 5 will be the first Pixel device to harness the power of 5G Ultra Wideband, where available, with faster downloads and ultra-quick loading for YouTube videos 1. A 90 Hz refresh rate makes scrolling on the 6-inch OLED display smooth as silk. The Pixel 5 also delivers all-day battery life with 4,080 mAh of power that supports wireless charging, Extreme Battery Saver for prolonging usage and reverse wireless charging to restore power in earbuds or other compatible devices 2.

Looking to put a better camera in your pocket? Look no further. The Pixel 5 builds on Google's reputation for best-in-class photography, using a smart multi-camera setup to seriously upgrade your photo skills. Here's how:

Ultrawide - take more dynamic shots of your surroundings and everything in it with a new 16-megapixel Ultrawide lens

- take more dynamic shots of your surroundings and everything in it with a new 16-megapixel Ultrawide lens Night Sight - auto-capture scenes with surprising detail, even in low light, in any camera mode

- auto-capture scenes with surprising detail, even in low light, in any camera mode Portrait Light - this Pixel-first feature uses AI to light up the area you want to focus on, making portraits standout

- this Pixel-first feature uses AI to light up the area you want to focus on, making portraits standout Cinematic Pan - take a cue from your favorite film and create dramatic shots with this fluid stabilizing video feature

- take a cue from your favorite film and create dramatic shots with this fluid stabilizing video feature 4K 60fps video - record epic moments in 4K and get video with less stutter

Google Pixel 4a 5G UW: productive and ent ertaining

The Google Pixel 4a 5G UW will be available to preorder October 29 ahead of its November 19 arrival. It costs $24.99 a month for 24 months ($599.99 retail; 0% APR) when purchased on Verizon Device payment and can be ordered for home delivery or in-store pickup in the My Verizon app.

Google's newest high-speed helper adds several upgrades to the popular Pixel 4 design, including a 24 percent boost in battery capacity and 5x faster camera focus 3. A 16-megapixel Ultrawide lens expands photo options, and the wide front-facing camera means even selfies look more dynamic. Don't worry about noisy or dark photos; Night Sight adapts to the environment and steadies handshake to still take great photos in lowlight.

That's one of many examples of how innovative hardware and Artificial Intelligence work together to improve the overall experience over time. The Pixel 4a 5G UW also receives three years of system updates that add exciting new features and security updates that help keep devices secure and running smoothly for consumers and businesses. And with HD video calls and screen sharing, Google Duo gives users high-quality ways to keep in touch with their contacts.

Get more with your Google Pixel phone

Choose your Pixel-perfect phone and then choose an Unlimited plan to get these deals:

Get up to $550 when you purchase a Google Pixel 5 with trade-in and a new line with a Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plan 4.

Get a $250 Verizon eGift Card when you purchase a Google Pixel 5 and port-in a new line with a Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plan 5.

Get $350 when you trade-in an eligible device to upgrade to a Google Pixel 5 on a Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plan 6.

Purchase a Google Pixel 5 or Google Pixel 4a 5G UW and activate new subscriptions to get 3 months free of YouTube Premium, Stadia Pro and Google Play Pass 7.

Visit verizonwireless.com to learn more.

1 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. Requires a 5G-capable device in the 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area. 5G Nationwide will require a 5G Nationwide capable device inside Verizon 5G Nationwide coverage area.

2 Battery life varies significantly with settings, application usage patterns and other factors. Based on average battery life. Results may vary. Reverse wireless charging requires a compatible device with wireless charging.

3 Google Pixel 4a 5G typical battery capacity is 3885 mAh. Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage, and other factors.

4 $699.99 device payment purchase with new smartphone line on Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plan required. Less $550 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 months; promo credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

5 $250 Verizon eGift card requires a port-in; Verizon eGift card sent within 8 weeks

6 Existing customers only. $699.99 device payment purchase with Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plan required. Less $350 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 months; promo credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

7 Requires new subscription with Google services. Device must be purchased by April 30th 2021; offer must be redeemed by May 15th, 2021.

