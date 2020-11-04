Pivotree Inc. Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Mo Ashoor, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Pivotree is a leading global commerce and MDM services provider. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com .

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2020Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

