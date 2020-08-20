Pivot Health Announces Partnership With Quotit Corporation, Expanding Agent Base And Quoting Capabilities

Pivot Health, a division of HealthCare.com, a leader in technology-enabled health insurance solutions, today announced its partnership with Quotit Corporation, an insurance software service provider that provides health insurance agents the ability to...

Pivot Health, a division of HealthCare.com, a leader in technology-enabled health insurance solutions, today announced its partnership with Quotit Corporation, an insurance software service provider that provides health insurance agents the ability to assist clients with health insurance quotes from one platform.

Pivot Health's flagship short-term health insurance plans and lower-deductible Core temporary health plans are now featured on the Quotit platform. The plans are now available to nearly 16,000 insurance agents using Quotit software, more than doubling Pivot Health's agent footprint.

Founded in 2016, Pivot Health offers short-term health insurance products, fixed indemnity, accident and illness supplemental plans, Bridge to Medicare™ for early retirees, Medicare supplement, plus add-on dental and vision insurance. Agents contracted with Pivot Health can use their Quotit login to sell plans or a customized website link to Pivot Health's website.

"We are excited to offer our plans through Quotit. They have a proven track record of enabling licensed agents to help their customers shop, compare and enroll in health insurance plans," said Jeff Smedsrud, head of the coverage division of HealthCare.com, which includes Pivot Health. "Our goal is to help insurance consumers enroll in the plans they want, on the platform they want, in the easiest and best way possible."

In the last 20-years, Quotit has transacted $3.4 billion in health insurance premiums for individual health, Medicare, life, dental, and vision markets across the United States. The company is best known for transforming the customer experience with convenience, personalization, and automation while allowing agents to work with multiple insurance carriers.

"We are excited to have Pivot Health join our network of over 300 carriers," said Chad Hogan, senior vice president of Quotit. "By becoming part of our Open Enrollment System (OES) platform, brokers can now seamlessly quote and enroll Pivot Health's short-term medical products directly in their Quotit application. Quotit is dedicated to building future-thinking technologies that help brokers grow their businesses, and our partnership with Pivot will only strengthen the offerings they can provide their clients."

About Pivot Health (a HealthCare.com company)Launched in 2016, Pivot Health is an insurance product development, management and marketing company led by an experienced team of health insurance professionals that have managed over $7 billion of insurance premium. The company has proprietary products and dedicated relationships with many national insurance companies. Pivot Health was acquired in 2018 by HealthCare.com, the nation's largest privately-owned search-and-compare health insurance shopping platform. For more information, visit www.pivothealth.com and www.healthcare.com.

About Quotit CorporationFor more than 20 years, Quotit Corporation has been a leading insurance technology provider for brokers, agencies and carriers in the health insurance space. Quotit's software solutions enable thousands of agents to seamlessly quote and enroll over 40,000 different plans across more than 300 carriers nationwide. Quotit is wholly owned by National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) - Get Report. National General Holdings Corp., headquartered in New York City, is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. National General traces its roots to 1939, has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best, and provides personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, motorcycle, supplemental health, and other niche insurance products.

