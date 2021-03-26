Pittsburgh Penguins, Penguins Foundation And U. S. Steel Announce Partnership And Commitments To The Community

The Pittsburgh Penguins, the Penguins Foundation, and U. S. Steel announced an official multi-year partnership today, focusing on the betterment and growth of our communities.

The Penguins and U. S. Steel are joining forces as pillars in the Pittsburgh Community to invest in literacy and provide access to sports.

"The Penguins remain committed to the advancement of our surrounding communities, and together with U. S. Steel, we look forward to continuing to make a difference," said Penguins president and CEO David Morehouse. "We feel that literacy should be accessible to all and that every kid should receive equal opportunities. We believe it is our responsibility to help forge Pittsburgh's next generation and are happy to do it together."

The Reading Challenge, which is scheduled to launch its pilot plan in the Fall of 2021, will introduce an incentive-based reading program for students in the Mon Valley. Students will be rewarded with prizes and promotions, courtesy of the Penguins and U. S. Steel.

U. S. Steel will also be the presenting partner of "Try Hockey for Free Day." The program will be held quarterly at rinks across Western Pennsylvania. The program focuses on eliminating the financial barrier that may prevent kids from trying hockey.

"This partnership with the remarkable Pittsburgh Penguins organization recognizes the importance of the communities where we live and work," U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt said. "We want a sustainable, bright future for families in the Mon Valley and greater Pittsburgh. Teaming with the Penguins and our employee volunteers, we can help instill the value of reading. This community initiative is part of U. S. Steel's growing dedication to sustainability."

Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and a leading steel producer. Together with its subsidiary Big River Steel and an unwavering focus on safety, the company's customer-centric Best of Both SM world-competitive integrated and mini mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel's proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

