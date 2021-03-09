Pittsburgh-Based Technology Companies, SoftWriters And Iron Bridge, Partner To Play Role In COVID-19 Vaccine Roll-out

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftWriters, the leading long-term care pharmacy management provider, today announced an integrated partnership with healthcare technology provider, Iron Bridge, designed to help long-term care pharmacies streamline and simplify the dynamic COVID-19 vaccination roll-out process with innovative technology solutions.

The recent partnership highlights the growth and solidarity of Pittsburgh's technology ecosystem; positioning the partners to advance the region's impact with their exciting and important joint-mission. SoftWriters, a pioneer in the long-term care pharmacy landscape has been operating and headquartered in Pittsburgh for over thirty years. Recently awarded a Top Pittsburgh workplace for the second year running - SoftWriters has become a force in both the long-term care and Pittsburgh Technology space.

Forged in the Steel City in 2011, Iron Bridge was founded with the mission of simplifying interoperability in today's complex healthcare ecosystem. Since launching in Pittsburgh, they've grown to help over 100 organizations meet their integration goals - and have also setup roots with a satellite office in Nashville, TN. SoftWriters and Iron Bridge were introduced amid the growing demands and scale of the COVID-19 vaccination effort. When presented with the opportunity to join forces, the teams were energized to play a role in the historic and herculean vaccination initiative.

"We're thrilled to partner with Iron Bridge to bring innovative tools and solutions to our long-term care customer pharmacies," said Scott Beatty, president of SoftWriters. "Not only do we share a hometown and alumni connections, our respective organizations are deeply committed to the mission of transforming healthcare with technology solutions and to saving patient lives - this foundation has all of the necessary ingredients for a strong and long-lasting partnership."

Working feverishly to meet the demands of rapidly changing vaccine milestones, the two organizations have masterfully orchestrated and supported several of the prominent pilot pharmacies during the first phase of vaccination rollout to LTC facilities of vaccination roll-out. Since kicking-off the partnership, the organizations can trace more than 189,000 successful vaccinations (and counting) to their joint efforts in supporting early-stage pilot pharmacies.

"The long-term care patient population has been devastated by this pandemic. We're very proud to have partnered with SoftWriters to help them operationalize their COVID-19 vaccination reporting efforts and ultimately help protect at-risk patients," said Brian J. Brandebura, Chief Operating Officer at Iron Bridge.

For updates on general availability of the commercial solution or for more information, please visit frameworkltc.com or call (412)-492-9841.

ABOUT SOFTWRITERS: SoftWriters develops innovative pharmacy management and ancillary software solutions designed specifically for long-term care pharmacies. From order intake through delivery and patient consulting, SoftWriters' complete suite of fully integrated, scalable solutions eliminates manual steps and enhances customer service capabilities for pharmacies.

ABOUT IRON BRIDGE: Iron Bridge was founded in 2011 to simplify interoperability in today's complex healthcare ecosystem. Our solutions allow organizations to harness the power of the cloud to easily exchange health data securely. At Iron Bridge, we make simple healthcare integration easier, and we make complex healthcare integration possible.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pittsburgh-based-technology-companies-softwriters-and-iron-bridge-partner-to-play-role-in-covid-19-vaccine-roll-out-301243652.html

SOURCE SoftWriters, Inc.