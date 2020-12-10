Pittman's Steve Briglia Joins Family Owned Boutique Real Estate Agency

HADDONFIELD, N.J., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Realty Advisors has recently announced that it has added Steve Briglia to its franchise. Briglia, a former Physical Therapist, hails from Pittman, NJ but is also well traveled having lived in South Philadelphia for many years where he attended Saint John Neumann High School (Saints Neumann Goretti) on South 10 th Street in Philadelphia. Mr. Briglia also previously lived in Haddon Heights NJ as well.

When asked what interested Mr. Briglia about joining AM Realty Advisors, Mr. Briglia said that he is "excited to be part of an entrepreneurial environmental where everyone has their heart and soul in the journey".

AM Realty Advisors sounded equally as excited when reached by phone.

" Steve Briglia is a great fit for our company," said Liz Rocco, owner of AM Realty Advisors. "We are very much a family and we could tell from our very first meeting with Steve that he would thrive in this environment. We are delighted that he has joined our company."

Joseph Rocco, broker of record at AM Realty Advisors echoed that sentiment. " Steve Briglia is going to do very well here. I could tell that from my very first meeting with him. He has a very welcoming personality which is important in this profession," said Rocco, who is also a practicing commercial real estate attorney.

AM Realty Advisors is recognized by the public as being a family run boutique which provides an unmatched amount of flexibility to its real estate agents allowing them to run their businesses how they see fit without the red-tape that exists in corporate America. They also provide an immense amount of support and training to their agents.

Mr. Briglia will work out of the Haddonfield NJ office.

About AM Realty Advisors. AM Realty Advisors is a family owned boutique real estate company operating from Haddonfield, NJ, Lavallette, NJ and King of Prussia PA. AM Realty specializing in helping homeowners buy and sell luxury homes, such as waterfront properties and other high-end homes in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. For more information on Am Realty Advisors, visit http://www.AMRealtyAdvisors.com.

Photo(s): https://www.prlog.org/12850044

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pittmans-steve-briglia-joins-family-owned-boutique-real-estate-agency-301190080.html

SOURCE AM Realty Advisors