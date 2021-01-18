Pittcon 2021 Wallace H. Coulter Lecture

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittcon is honored to host Joseph B. Powell, Ph.D. as the 2021 Wallace H. Coulter Lecturer. The 2021 Coulter Lecture is entitled The Industrial Laboratory for Energy and Chemicals: Past, Present, and Future.

The Industrial Laboratory for Energy and Chemicals: Past, Present, and Future.

Industrial laboratories have played a major role in innovation and commercialization of new technologies. Dr. Powell's lecture will present case studies in technology development, including enhanced oil recovery, chemical process developments with homogeneous and heterogeneous catalysts and advanced separations, and in biofuels and new energies. The breadth of laboratory, pilot, and demonstration plant studies required to understand underlying fundamentals and de-risk scale up will also be described.

Dr. Powell is Fellow and former Director of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, and since 2006 Shell's Chief Scientist - Chemical Engineering, where for over 30 years he has led research and development programs in new chemical processes, biofuels, enhanced oil recovery, and currently advises research and development for energy transition to a net-zero carbon economy.

Dr. Powell is co-inventor on more than 125 patent applications (60 granted), has received numerous awards for innovation, service, and practice, and is co-author of Sustainable Development in the Process Industries: Cases and Impact (2010). He currently chairs the U.S. Department of Energy's Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technical Advisory Committee (HTAC) and served for two terms on the U.S. National Academy's Board on Chemical Sciences and Technology.

The Wallace H. Coulter Lecture is a distinct feature of the annual Pittcon conference and exposition. The lecture is part of a greater technical program that works to keep the scientific community informed on the latest research and developments, presented from top scientists around the world. The program features more than 2,000 technical sessions focusing on a range of scientific applications and methodologies.

The 2021 Coulter Lecture is scheduled to begin at 5:00pm on March 8, 2021, taking place during Pittcon's annual conference and exposition, which is being presented virtually from March 8-12, 2021.

Pittcon advances and enriches scientific endeavor by connecting scientists worldwide, facilitating the exchange of research and ideas, showcasing the latest in laboratory innovation, and funding science education and outreach. Visit pittcon.org for more details on Pittcon's activities, values, and impact. Pittcon: Catalyzing a world of collaborative science.

