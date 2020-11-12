Pittcon 2021 Virtual Announcement

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittcon is adapting to an ever-changing, albeit somewhat uncertain, world. Pittcon 2021, the 72 nd annual installment of the analytical chemistry conference and exposition, will be held as a virtual event, March 8-12, 2021.

The Pittcon 2021 organizing committee wanted to make certain the show's attendees and exhibitors - the very people who comprise the international science community - had access to the same dynamic exposition and technical programming available at an in-person Pittcon. This virtual installment of Pittcon may look different, though it is being deliberately engineered to offer all the benefits associated with a face-to-face show, adapted to a virtual environment.

"Our decision process, our research, led us to attend a multitude of other virtual shows," states Pittcon 2021 President Dr. Neal Dando. "We wanted to see what worked and what did not. We talked to our exhibitors, sent out surveys to our thousands of attendees, and most important of all, we listened."

The mission of the Pittcon committee and staff is not only to present Pittcon 2021 as a different event from what Pittcon usually has been, but also to present a virtual show that is different from other virtual shows.

"Our intent has never been to simply turn a face-to-face show into a virtual one, but instead, to create a completely new virtual version of Pittcon. We owe that to our exhibitors, our attendees, and all the participants in our technical programming," says Dr. Dando.

Pittcon has contracted with LabRoots, the leading virtual platform provider, to present the 2021 installment of its conference and exposition.

"LabRoots provides the best combination of what our exhibitors want to support their investment with us and addresses what our attendees want to keep them interested and engaged," states Dr. Dando. "Virtual Pittcon 2021 will make it easy for exhibitors to connect and match with attendees from all over the world. It will allow attendees to focus on our technical programming, networking opportunities, and the instrumentation and services our exhibitors offer. Our virtual event will be vastly more than a customizable experience for all participants."

Attendee registration for Pittcon 2021 opens in December 2020. Many exhibitors have already registered for the event, and virtual booth space is available until February 2021. The Pittcon 2021 technical program has accepted its keynote speakers and symposia lecturers, with contributed session and poster session applications accepted until late January 2021.

Pittcon advances and enriches scientific endeavor by connecting scientists worldwide, facilitating the exchange of research and ideas, showcasing the latest in laboratory innovation, and funding science education and outreach. Visit pittcon.org for more details on Pittcon's activities, values, and impact. Pittcon: Catalyzing a world of collaborative science.

