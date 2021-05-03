Pitney Bowes Declares Common Stock Dividend

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the...

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) - Get Report, a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on May 21, 2021.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (PBI) - Get Report is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and Returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

