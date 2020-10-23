Pitcairn Appoints Kevin A. Mcnerney To Its Board Of Directors

JENKINTOWN, Pa., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitcairn, the leading family office specializing in helping ultra high net worth families navigate the challenging interplay of family and financial dynamics, announced that Kevin A. McNerney has joined the firm's Board of Directors. With more than 30 years of executive management, advisory, and board experience serving public and private technology, human capital, strategic advisory, and executive search services firms, McNerney brings valuable, additive experience to the Pitcairn Board.

"We are delighted to welcome Kevin to Pitcairn's Board of Directors," said Leslie C. Voth, Pitcairn's Chairman, CEO and President. "His unique background as a technology executive, search consultant, and strategic advisor will bring a wealth of value to our dynamic and growing business. Talented people and innovative technology are essential components of our firm, and Kevin is already making meaningful contributions in both areas."

"It is a privilege to join the Board of America's leading family office," said McNerney. "I have known Pitcairn for years and have been impressed with their uniquely comprehensive vision, execution, and results. I look forward to offering whatever support I can to Leslie and her talented team, especially as Pitcairn approaches its 100th anniversary in 2023."

Professionally, McNerney is a Partner with Human Capital Advisors ("HCA"), which provides advisory services to CEOs, management teams and Boards of Directors. Prior to joining HCA, McNerney held executive management and board roles in the software, data analytics, and executive search industries.

As an executive search consultant McNerney was Senior Managing Partner of Heidrick & Struggles' International Technology and Professional Services market business units, and later served as Managing Director of Korn/Ferry's North America Technology and Global Professional Services practices.

Prior to entering executive search, McNerney was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for publicly held Systems Center, a NYSE listed provider of network management software. Previously he was the company's Chief Financial Officer. He began his career with Marriott Corporation. He has served on several private and public corporate, industry and non-profit boards and was Chairman and Co-Founder of Swing Fore the Cure, a community organization focused on funding breast cancer research.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce/Accounting from the University of Virginia and attended the University of Virginia's Colgate Darden Graduate School of Business Executive Program. Additionally, McNerney earned his CPA early in his career. He and his wife Ann live in Fairfax, Virginia and have three adult sons.

About Pitcairn

Pitcairn is a true family office and leader in helping families navigate the challenges and opportunities created by the interplay of family and financial dynamics. Through Wealth Momentum®, an experience-based family office service model, Pitcairn helps families and single family offices achieve a more effective and complete experience. Since its inception, Pitcairn has partnered with some of the world's wealthiest families to meet their needs and drive better outcomes - year to year, decade to decade, generation to generation. Today, Pitcairn is recognized as an innovator, guiding families through generational transitions and redefining the industry standard for family offices. The firm is located in Philadelphia, with offices in New York and Washington, DC and a network of resources around the world.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pitcairn-appoints-kevin-a-mcnerney-to-its-board-of-directors-301158585.html

SOURCE Pitcairn