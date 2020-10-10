PITAKA Launches The MagEZ Case For IPad Pro That Offers Seamless Functionality With The Apple Magic Keyboard

Finally, an iPad Pro Case that is both sleek and fully compatible with the Apple Magic Keyboard.

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PITAKA, a business building 'alternative tech' gadgets, announced the MagEZ Case for iPad Pro, the newest edition to the MagEZ' magnetic ecosystem' Series of products. Crafted using PITAKA's signature aramid fiber, the MagEZ iPad Pro Case is extremely slim, and form-fitting making it one of the only cases on the market to offer seamless integration between the iPad Pro and the Apple Magic Keyboard.

The PITAKA Team found that with the release of the iPad Pro 2020 and Apple Magic Keyboard earlier this year, there were no cases on the market at that time that were compatible with both. The only option was for users to suffer the inconvenience of removing their iPad Case case each time they used the Magic Keyboard.

PITAKA aims to eliminate the misconception that users must give up protection for style or, in this case, functionality. Using their patented vacuum forming process combined with aerospace-grade materials, PITAKA designed and produced an iPad Pro Case slim enough to allow compatibility with the Magic Keyboard, while still offering protection and functionality.

MagEZ Case for iPad Pro Features

Allows full functionality between an iPad Pro 2018/2020 and Apple Magic Keyboard.

The MagEZ iPad Pro Case uses patented magnetic pins that allow for pass-through charging between the iPad Pro and Apple Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio, leaving users free to charge the iPad Pro while also using a plugin accessory.

Crafted from aerospace-grade aramid fiber, the MagEZ Case for iPad Pro is scratch-resistant and extremely light, weighing a mere 4.4oz. Aramid is the ideal material for mobile and tablet cases, as the material does not interfere with cell, WiFi, or GPS signals.

Ultra-thin and precisely cut, allowing easy access to the Type-C charging port for hubs and third-party dongles.

The ultra-thin cover allows the Apple Pencil to attach and charge through the case without removing it.

A Card Holder Clip is also available to secure your Apple Pencil and to conveniently store and access business and credit cards when on the go.

MagEZ Case for iPad Pro Specifications

Available for both iPad Pro 11" and 12.9", compatible with the iPad Pro 2018 and iPad Pro 2020.

The MagEZ Case for iPad Pro will be available to purchase from today, from https://www.ipitaka.com/products/magez-case-for-ipad-pro, priced at US$69.99.

See the MagEZ Case for iPad Pro in action: https://youtu.be/aD0cvaI8BI4

About PITAKA: PITAKA prides itself on crafting unique and functional tech accessories using specialized materials, such as our signature aramid fiber. PITAKA offers alternative gadgets for those living a modern on the go lifestyle while inspiring us to stand out.

