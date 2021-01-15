Pit Boss® Grills Sponsors Five Professional Bull Riders

PHOENIX, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Professional Bull Riders set to leave the chute for the 2021 season with the PBR Monster Energy Invitational this weekend, Pit Boss® Grills is proud to announce it has partnered with five of the sports' biggest stars for the upcoming season and stake the claim to the title of Official Grill of the Cowboy. Jess Lockwood, Jake Lockwood, Cooper Davis, Mason Taylor and Matt Triplett are the newest members of Pit Boss Nation and will look to bring the Bigger. Hotter. Heavier.® mentality to arenas across the country.

Pit Boss Grills has partnered with 5 of the biggest Professional Bull Riders to become the Official Grill of the Cowboy.

"Pit Boss is blessed to have the opportunity to team up with Jess, Jake, Cooper, Mason and Matt for the 2021 season," said Dansons President, Jeff Thiessen. "Not only are we eager to partner with some of the most talented and widely respected bull riders in the world, but we're also very excited to establish a presence in the western sports community. Pit Boss represents the lifestyle of our passionate and loyal fanbase, very comparable to that of Professional Bull Riding. This is a perfect marriage of bringing our communities together and truly exemplify what it means to be the Official Grill of the Cowboy. We could not be more excited to get started."

Among the best riders in the sport, each of the incoming members of Team Pit Boss are currently positioned in the Top 50 in the World Rankings, showcasing 2017 and 2019 World Champion Jess Lockwood at No. 5, 2016 World Champion Cooper Davis at No. 8, Mason Taylor at No. 15, Matt Triplett at No. 24 and Jake Lockwood at No. 50. Four of the five riders will feature Pit Boss® Grills branding on their shirt, vest and helmet for the duration of the 2021 season, while Taylor and Jake. Lockwood will also have the marks on their chaps and gloves.

"I spend a lot of time on the ranch, so beef is a large part of my everyday life," Jess Lockwood said. "My favorite thing to make on the grill is beef, so I am very excited to represent Pit Boss. My new Pit Boss Grill will likely become the most used tool on my ranch very soon!"

"I've been familiar with Pit Boss for a while now, and truly believed they've changed the game when it comes to grilling and smokers," said Cooper Davis. "I am really excited and looking forward to being a part of Team Pit Boss!"

"I'm thankful for the new partnership with Pit Boss Grills," Matt Triplett said. "I really enjoy grilling out and I'm looking forward to doing it with my Pit Boss Grill and alongside Pit Boss Nation."

"This year is coming in 'HOT' and I'm super excited to partner with Pit Boss Grills," added Mason Taylor. "I can't thank them enough for having my back as we get ready to kick off the new PBR season. Let's get cookin'!"

"I couldn't be more excited to be teamed up with such a great company," Jake Lockwood stated. "I'm ready to be doing some top-of-the-line grilling and riding this year."

Pit Boss Grills, the fastest growing brand in the grilling industry, offers the best value on the grill market today. Using innovation, excellence and a distinctly customer-driven approach, Pit Boss delivers the best products at an affordable price and crafts grills that are Bigger. Hotter. Heavier. than the competition.

Patrick Kurish (480) 542-9449 ext. 1304 patrick.kurish@dansons.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pit-boss-grills-sponsors-five-professional-bull-riders-301209554.html

SOURCE Pit Boss Grills