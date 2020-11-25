Pit Boss® Grills Named Title Sponsor Of Holiday Hoopsgiving

PHOENIX, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With college basketball season fast approaching, Pit Boss® Grills is proud to announce it has signed on as the title sponsor of the inaugural Pit Boss Holiday Hoopsgiving presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. The event, a college basketball showcase to be held on December 6 and 12 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga., will feature five neutral-court games played by 10 of the nation's most premier collegiate basketball programs.

Pit Boss Grills proudly announces it has signed on as the title sponsor of the inaugural Pit Boss Holiday Hoopsgiving.

"The entire Pit Boss team is blessed to take the court as the title sponsor of Holiday Hoopsgiving," said Dansons President, Jeff Thiessen. "Not only are we eager for first-class basketball from some the country's most elite programs, but we are also thrilled to partner with the tournament's philanthropic efforts and help support Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Giving back to those in need is integral to our company's mission, so having the ability to do so while also introducing a new audience to Pit Boss Nation was a slam dunk opportunity."

Pit Boss Holiday Hoopsgiving presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors will be televised nationally on the ESPN family of networks, tipping off with Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky on Sunday, December 6. The event will resume on Saturday, December 12, with a quadruple header featuring Clemson vs. Alabama, Mississippi State vs. Dayton, LSU vs. South Florida and Auburn vs. Memphis.

A portion of proceeds from the event, including sponsorships, will help support the non-profit organization Play for Orange, whose mission is to provide leukemia research support to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Additional events benefitting charities and local students are also scheduled at various locations throughout the city.

"We are elated to have Pit Boss Grills join the Holiday Hoopsgiving family," said Chris Williams, Founder and President of the VII Group. "Our foundations and visions for the communities we are passionate about align well together and their support for our inaugural year of the collegiate portion of the event means so much to us."

Pit Boss® Grills, the fastest growing brand in the grilling industry, offers the best value per square inch in the pellet grill market, doing so with innovation, excellence and a distinctly customer-driven approach. Pit Boss® takes pride in delivering the best possible products, at an affordable price, crafting grills that are Bigger. Hotter. Heavier™ than the competition.

For more information on Pit Boss Holiday Hoopsgiving presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, please visit https://pitboss-grills.com/hoopsgiving.

