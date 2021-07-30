Pit Boss® Grills Named Presenting Partner For PBR Express Ranches Classic

PHOENIX, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pit Boss ® Grills, the fastest growing brand in the grilling industry and the Official Grill of the Cowboy, is proud to announce it will be the presenting partner for the Pro Bull Riders Express Ranches Classic at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this weekend. The first round will kick off on Saturday, July 31, at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT exclusively on CBS Sports Network, while the second and championship rounds will get underway on Sunday, August 1, at the same time on the same network. Also part of the event will be the PBR Express Ranches Classic 15/15 Bucking Battle, which will match the world's top 15 bull riders against the top 15 bulls in attendance. That event can be seen on Sunday, August 1, at 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT on CBS.

As the Official Grill of the Cowboy, Pit Boss Grills will be the presenting partner for the PBR Express Ranches Classic.

"Pit Boss is blessed to increase its footprint in the Pro Bull Riding space and partner with PBR for the Express Ranches Classic this weekend," said Dansons President, Jeff Thiessen. "Pit Boss represents the lifestyle of our passionate and loyal fanbase, very comparable to that of Professional Bull Riding. This is a perfect marriage, bringing our communities together and truly exemplifying what it means to be the Official Grill of the Cowboy. We can't wait for what's sure to be great weekend of competition."

Among those participating in the weekend's main events will be Pit Boss brand ambassadors Cooper Davis and Mason Taylor. Davis, who was the 2016 PBR World Champion and is currently ranked No. 3 in the World Standings, will also take part in the Bucking Challenge where he will ride Born to Sin for the third time this year. Taylor, who is No. 30 in the World Standings, will look to add to his two event wins and four top-five finishes during the 2021 season. Pit Boss also partners with PBR riders Matt Triplett and Jake and Jess Lockwood, who will not be participating in this weekend's festivities.

For more information on the PBR Express Ranches Classic presented by Pit Boss Grills, be sure to visit their website at: https://pbr.com/event-schedule/event/169063/Tulsa,OK

