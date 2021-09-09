Piratica Is Back At Hack For Troops' Fundraising Event

All proceeds from global Capture the Flag event go toward tech investments and IT reskilling programs for U.S. veterans

RESTON, Va., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayCyber, powered by Katzcy and Tech For Troops (T4T), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, are pleased to announce that the annual Capture the Flag (CFT) fundraising event— Hack For Troops —will take place Saturday, October 30, 2021. This international event is open to individuals, teams, organizations, and universities, in person and virtually around the world.

Tech For Troops turns donations into training, education, and technology for veterans and their families in need. "Many veterans face two significant barriers when re-entering the workforce: a lack of technology itself, along with the lack of skills needed to effectively use that technology," states Mark Casper, Executive Director/President of Tech For Troops. "We support these veterans by collecting used technology that would otherwise end up in landfills, refurbishing and reusing the laptops and other devices, and then recycling what can't be reused."

"We're so excited to co-host this event," said PlayCyber President & CEO Jessica Gulick. "Eradicating veteran homelessness and poverty, one veteran at a time, is the mission of Tech For Troops, and we wholeheartedly support this effort."

Hack For Troops used a theme previously centering around a rogue AI as the villain. This year is no different—Piratica Risen. For those up to a challenge and looking to test their skills, this is a fun way to participate and a great event to support.

Sponsorships are available at a variety of levels—every donation amount is welcome and appreciated. Tech For Troops is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Donating entities are eligible to receive a tax deduction for property donated under applicable rules and regulations of the IRS. Visit https://hackfortroops.playcyber.com/support to learn more.

About Tech For TroopsTech For Troops is the fastest growing national non-partisan veterans organization bridging the digital divide. We provide in-need veterans and children of veterans with affordable refurbished computers and opportunities to partner with businesses that provide training and networking experiences. Learn more at https://techfortroops.org .

About PlayCyberPlayCyber, powered by Katzcy, delivers epic Cyber Games and Esports for fans, sponsors, and players. We are dedicated to bringing together and inspiring the very best cybersecurity athletes, building a stronger and more diverse community by delivering the world's most exciting cyber games experience. The US Cyber Games™, led by PlayCyber, is bringing talented cybersecurity athletes, coaches, and industry leaders together to build an elite US Cyber Team for global cybersecurity competition. Learn more at https://www.uscybergames.com/events . Wicked6 - Cybersecurity Meets Esports with a Cause™ is a fundraiser and cybersecurity exhibition that takes place in a thrilling esports arena. Learn more at https://wicked6.com . For more information on how you can host or support Cyber Games, please visit https://www.playcyber.com .

