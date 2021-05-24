Pipl Wins Top Honors In 2021 CNP Awards

POST FALLS, Idaho, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipl, a leading provider of online identity information, today announced that it took home top honors in the 2021 CNP Awards as winner of the Customer Choice Award for Best Identity Verification/Authentication Solution. Pipl customers nominated the company for being the solution that most effectively authenticates and verifies cardholder identity in a CNP environment through directory services, two-factor authentication, 3DSecure, or other means.

One of nine first-time winners in the CNP Awards, Pipl was favored over LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Kount, Ekata, and Sift. Altogether, 20 high-performing companies won top honors in 14 categories.

"We're delighted with the recognition," said Robert Nendza, Vice President of Corporate Communications for Pipl. "Fraud prevention and investigation capabilities have become business-critical for retailers, payment processors, and other organizations that must comply with KYC requirements. Being chosen by customers from among such strong competition is gratifying and speaks to the power of our platform."

As a powerful search engine, the Pipl solution collects, corroborates, and connects online identifiers from publicly available information sources across 150 countries. Individual identity records validate and display connections between people and data—giving reviewers an accurate picture of the person behind the transaction in seconds. The Pipl search index includes more than 3 billion identities with email addresses, social media usernames, and mobile phone numbers. Customers cited the solution's ease of use and Pipl's excellent customer service as reasons for their votes.

"You guys should be winning every award you're nominated for," said a current customer. "Pipl is truly the most accurate, lowest-friction, fastest, and most affordable solution we've used in the past decade of being in business. We absolutely love it, and we tried more than 10 other providers before settling on Pipl."

