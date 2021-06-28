Piper Sandler's Special District Group Continues Growth With New Hires Matt Chorske And Shane Miner

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Matt Chorske and Shane Miner to the firm's special district group based in the Denver office.

Chorske brings over 23 years of special district banking experience to the team. Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Chorske was an executive vice president and managing director at BBVA USA Bancshares. Miner has over 15 years of experience in special district banking and prior to joining Piper Sandler was a senior vice president at BBVA USA Bancshares, working directly with Chorske during their time at the bank.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt and Shane to the team as we continue to expand the special district group in service of our clients across the nation," said Zach Bishop, managing director of the special district group at Piper Sandler. "Matt brings extensive leadership and industry experience that will directly benefit our clients and strengthen our capabilities. Shane brings a well-developed sense of special district credit to the team along with his incredibly analytical mind."

Piper Sandler announced the addition of the special district group to its public finance investment banking business in November 2020. Since then, the team has grown to 20+ dedicated professionals, with Chorske and Miner being among more than a dozen key hires in the last six months. The special district group continues to build local teams in dedicated markets to bring deep expertise that addresses the uniqueness of each state while leveraging the deal structuring expertise of the most experienced special district team in the nation.

"We are excited by the growth and collaboration we have seen from the special district group," said Deb Schoneman, president of Piper Sandler. "We look forward to seeing the value this market-leading team combined with our proven distribution platform will bring to our clients in the years ahead."

