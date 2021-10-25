Piper Sandler Hires Diversity & Inclusion Director Analia Alonso

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the hiring of Analia Alonso as the firm's director of diversity and inclusion.

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) - Get Piper Sandler Cos. Report, a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the hiring of Analia Alonso as the firm's director of diversity and inclusion. Analia will be based in the Piper Sandler New York office.

With almost 20 years of human resources experience, focused on talent acquisition and diversity, equity and inclusion, Alonso is uniquely positioned to further the firm's diversity efforts. Most recently, Alonso served in leadership roles in diversity & inclusion at Morgan Stanley, where she advised and led efforts to attract, retain and advance diverse employees and promote inclusive behaviors and practices throughout the company. In addition, Alonso oversaw Morgan Stanley's development programs, focused on retaining and advancing diverse talent. Prior to her extensive work at Morgan Stanley, Alonso worked in recruitment for Citigroup, Bose Corporation and Praecis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., emphasizing diversity and improving recruiting strategies.

"Becoming a more diverse and inclusive firm is a strategic priority for us," said Christine Esckilsen, chief human capital officer at Piper Sandler. "While increasing diversity, ensuring a more inclusive work environment and striving for equity is the responsibility of each and every one of us, we believe Analia brings the ideal combination of expertise and industry knowledge to further our efforts. We are thrilled she is joining the Piper Sandler team."

Alonso earned a bachelor's degree in communication studies with a minor in history and holds a master's degree in organizational change management from Milano, The New School for International Affairs. While there, she also served as an organizational development associate, where she conducted research on the relationship between employee engagement, manager performance and retention strategies.

The hiring of Alonso complements the June 2021 addition of Pedro Madrid, diversity & inclusion recruiting manager at Piper Sandler, as the firm continues to build a more inclusive and diverse workplace as a key component of our top-performing culture.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) - Get Piper Sandler Cos. Report is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

©2021. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211025005105/en/