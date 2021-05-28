Piper Sandler Expands Healthcare Investment Banking With Addition Of Jeffrey Thomas

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Jeffrey Thomas as a managing director within the healthcare investment banking group.

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) - Get Report, a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Jeffrey Thomas as a managing director within the healthcare investment banking group. He will cover the MedTech and life science tools and diagnostics space and will be based in the firm's Boston office.

Prior to joining the firm, Thomas served on Laborie's leadership team as chief corporate development officer, where he was responsible for global strategy and M&A. Prior to that, he held executive roles in corporate development at Smith and Nephew and GE Healthcare. Thomas began his career in academic medical research and drug discovery roles at Joslin Diabetes Center | Harvard Medical School and Eli Lilly and Company, respectively, and with Banc of America Securities in its healthcare investment banking group.

"Jeff brings over 20 years of diverse experience in the healthcare industry - across R&D, deal execution and board advisory roles - and will be a great value-add to our investment banking platform," said J.P. Peltier, global co-head of healthcare investment banking at Piper Sandler. "We look forward to welcoming Jeff to the team and continuing to deepen our footprint across the healthcare sectors."

Thomas earned a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration from Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina.

