Piper Sandler Completes Acquisition Of Leading Restructuring Firm TRS Advisors

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) - Get Report, a leading investment bank, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of TRS Advisors. TRS Advisors and its senior bankers have been integral to some of the most complex restructuring transactions in public, private, and government settings. TRS Advisors will operate as Piper Sandler's restructuring group and will be led by 30-year veteran restructuring banker Todd R. Snyder.

Piper Sandler was advised by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal advisor to TRS Advisors in connection with the transaction.

