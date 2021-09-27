Piper Sandler Companies Elects Robbin Mitchell To Board Of Directors

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) - Get Piper Sandler Cos. Report, a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Robbin Mitchell to its board of directors.

Mitchell is a senior advisor for the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). She held the position of partner and managing director for BCG from June 2016 to August 2021. Prior to that, she served as chief operating officer of Club Monaco, a subsidiary of Ralph Lauren Corporation, and also held several executive management positions at Ralph Lauren for 10 years. Before joining Ralph Lauren, she held senior executive roles in strategy and operations at Tommy Hilfiger and GFT USA, a designer apparel manufacturer and distributor. Earlier in her career, Mitchell spent nine years working in the consulting and investment banking industries at McKinsey & Company, BCG and Lehman Brothers, specializing in retail and apparel sectors. Mitchell currently serves on the board of directors of Kohl's Corporation.

"We are excited to have Robbin join our board of directors," said Chad Abraham, Piper Sandler Companies chairman and chief executive officer. "She brings deep expertise and knowledge to our business about the consumer industry, a key investment banking sector for us, as well as years of experience in the consulting and investment banking industries, which we believe will help drive growth and long-term shareholder value."

Mitchell earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Stanford University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard University.

About Piper Sandler

