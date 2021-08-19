Pipeliner CRM Announces ExFind, The First Database Of Experts And Global Consultants To Be Included In A CRM Platform

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeliner CRM, the leading sales enablement tool and CRM software today announced the release of ExFind, a database of experts and global consultants, into their platform. The deployment of this database enables Pipeliner CRM users to search for, find, make contact with, and contract experts across a range of disciplines, including sales, marketing, leadership development, keynote speaking, motivation and more to best suit their needs.

"Pipeliner has developed a detailed contact database made up of over 1400 experts from more than 27 countries worldwide, most of which have showcased their expertise in our flagship publication, SalesPOP!," says Nikolaus Kimla, CEO and Founder of Pipeliner CRM. "The release of ExFind is part of our ongoing commitment to building a comprehensive tool that brings expertise, education and thought leadership to our audience and users."

Through the addition of ExFind's database, Pipeliner CRM users who have the need to supplement internal resources with external expertise can search for their desired expert using a multitude of parameters including location, expertise, industry and more. From there, they can browse detailed profiles of individual experts relevant to their parameters, make first contact and start what ideally will become a mutually beneficial relationship. Additionally, process and project management tools - part of Pipeliner CRM's core offering - empower users to track, manage, and get the most out of these expert engagements.

"Equally exciting for us is the fact this integration is in line with our core value of 'Win Together!', which in short, is the goal of us here at Pipeliner CRM to build a community where everyone - from sales professionals and business leaders, to industry experts and global consultants - wins together," says Kimla. "ExFind not only helps Pipeliner CRM customers to find the experts they need, but also provides our experts another touchpoint with which they can be found. ExFind is a tool that creates a win-win scenario for both, while furthering our commitment to building a community where everyone can win together."

The ExFind database is added to an ever-growing suite of capabilities which makeup Pipeliner CRM's core offering. The most recent being the addition of key account management capabilities, which empowers users with features that maximize revenue through the organization and analysis of existing customer accounts. These features include backend administration capabilities, an account matrix building tool, organizational and relationship graphs, a white space tool, a buying centre focused on specific opportunities, as well as integrated project management capabilities.

Other tools and features offered as part of Pipeliner CRM's core offering include: personalized user interfaces, lead automation, pipeline management, contact management, visual buying center, archiving capabilities, a reporting engine, project engine, activities and communication tracking and management, application integration and Pipeliner administration functionalities.

"The Pipeliner team is putting the 'R' back in CRM by continually seeking and identifying ways in which we can facilitate relationship building and networking, while also providing a comprehensive tool that provides more value to our customers and partners than any other CRM available on the market," says Kimla. "Businesses and other organizations are facing many new and unique challenges that the need to supplement internal resources with external experts is rapidly growing. ExFind and Pipeliner is the vehicle that can make this process seamless for both customers and external service providers."

To learn more about ExFind, browse Pipeliner CRM's features, or to schedule a demonstration, please visit: www.pipelinersales.com .

