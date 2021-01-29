Pipeline & Process Services Market Worth $4.0 Billion By 2025 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Pipeline & Process Services Market by Asset Type (Pipeline: T&D; Process: FPS, Refinery & Petrochemical, Gas Storage & Processing), Operation (Pre-commissioning & Commissioning, Maintenance, Decommissioning), Region - Global Forecast to 2025",published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Pipeline & Process Services Market size will grow to USD 4.0 billion by 2025 (forecast year) from USD 3.1 billion in 2020 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The rising demand for crude oil & natural gas, especially from Asia Pacific, and the increasing need for safe, economical, and reliable connectivity drive the growth of the Pipeline & Process Services Market. Further, remarkable deep and ultra-deepwater discoveries of oil & gas reservoirs, the high demand for refined products, and the rapid development of midstream infrastructure will offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=136630092

The process segment is expected to be the fastest growing Pipeline & Process Services Market, by asset type, during the forecast period

The process segment of the Pipeline & Process Services Market is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the higher capacity additions at the gas processing facilities and LNG & FPS vessels during the forecast period. The rise in decommissioning of refineries capacities in the Europe & Sub-Saharan African region due to the shift in focus towards renewables is also growth driver of the process segment.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pipeline & Process Services Market"

90 - Tables 122 - Figures 232 - Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pipeline-process-service-market-136630092.html

The pre-commissioning & commissioning services operation segment is expected to dominate the Pipeline & Process Services Market, by operation, during the forecast period.

Pre-commissioning & commissioning services are the initial set of processes which are carried out on the pipeline & process assets before the asset is introduced with the final product. The pre-commissioning & commissioning segment accounted for the largest share of the Pipeline & Process Services Market, owing to the large volume of pipeline (km) additions in the North America and Asia Pacific regions during the forecast period.

North America: The largest Pipeline & Process Services Market.

In this report, the Pipeline & Process Services Market has been analyzed with respect to 6 regions, namely, North America, Latin America, Middle East & North Africa, Europe & Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia Pacific, and Eurasia. North America is expected to dominate the global Pipeline & Process Services Market between 2019 and 2024. Recent discovery of certain new extraction techniques has opened multiple oil & gas shale regions in extremely remote areas. The transportation of the produced crude & natural gas from these remote locations will drive the overall pipeline market in the region.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=136630092

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Pipeline & Process Services Market.

Some of the key players are Halliburton (US), Baker Hughes Company (US), EnerMech (UK), IKM Gruppen ( Norway), and Enerpac Tool Group (UK). The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the Pipeline & Process Services Market. Contracts & agreements has been a widely adopted strategy by the major players in the Pipeline & Process Services Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Pipeline Integrity Market by Service (Testing, Inspection [Ultrasonic, Magnetic Flux, Caliper], Monitoring, Software), Application (Onshore, Offshore), Product (Oil, Gas, Refined Product), and Region: Global Forecast to 2024 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pipeline-integrity-market-28727316.html

Offshore Pipeline Market by Product (Oil, Gas, Refined Product), Line Type (Export Line, Transport Line), Diameter (Below 24, Greater Than 24), and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2023 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/offshore-pipeline-market-127814903.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/pipeline-process-service-market.asp Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/pipeline-process-service.asp

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pipeline--process-services-market-worth-4-0-billion-by-2025--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301217962.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets