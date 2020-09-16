Pipedrive Among The 2020 Forbes Cloud 100 For The Third Year Running

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipedrive, the leading CRM for sales teams, has been included in the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 list, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

"Being included in the independently judged and highly competitive ranking for the third year in a row is a tremendous honor and proves once again that Pipedrive chose the right path when evolving from a sales CRM to a revenue platform," said Raj Sabhlok, Pipedrive, CEO. "It is an acknowledgment to our whole team that their dedication pays off, and the result is a powerful yet easy to use and intuitive software that helps more than 90,000 teams all over the world to reach their goals and boost revenue. As a profitable business, we have ambitious plans for the next phase of growth by challenging the CRM status quo."

Over the past year, Pipedrive has rolled out powerful new capabilities to its CRM software to help its users to find and manage high-quality leads, close deals faster with automations, and nurture customer relations, which have cemented Pipedrive's position as the #1 user-rated CRM software. The company recently released an intuitive new UX that reflects the user's actual workflow, and a new analytics platform that is designed to make reporting transparent and easy to share, helping sales teams to close more deals and grow revenue faster. In the past months, Pipedrive also released a number of features that are especially useful for remote teams, such as Sales Docs and integrations with Zoom and MS Teams.

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from hundreds of cloud startups. The Cloud 100 Judging Panel, made up of public cloud company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score, and rank the top 100 private cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%).

"The private cloud ecosystem continues to mature in light of rapid digital transformations, making the competition to land one of the coveted spots on the Cloud 100 list steeper than ever," said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor, and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Private cloud valuations are getting bigger as the market's appetite for cloud continues to grow. Over the past five years, the average Cloud 100 valuation has grown by a tremendous 2.5x, from $1 billion in 2016 to $2.7 billion in 2020. In fact, our 2020 Cloud 100 includes over 87 private cloud unicorns! These founders represent the absolute best in cloud computing today, and they will most certainly follow in the footsteps of our esteemed Cloud 100 alumni. More than a third of the companies of the Cloud 100 have exited either via strategic M&A, financial M&A or Initial Public Offering. Congratulations to these cloud leaders!"

"In the face of this unprecedented time, digital is an urgent imperative, and the pace of innovation is accelerating. Companies around the globe, across all industries must adopt cloud technologies to enable their digital transformation," said Matt Garratt, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. "The opportunity is massive for the cloud -- there are now more than 25 public SaaS companies valued at over $10 billion whereas even five years ago there were only three. Sectors from collaboration and security to retail and healthcare, are being disrupted and becoming more digital."

"For five years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. "With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from data infrastructure to marketing, it's harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list - but with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to each of the 2020 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars honorees poised to join their ranks!"

The Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 is published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2020 issue of Forbes magazine.

About PipedriveFounded in 2010, Pipedrive is the first CRM platform developed from the salesperson's point of view. Today, Pipedrive is used by sales teams at more than 90,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and in the US. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pipedrive-among-the-2020-forbes-cloud-100-for-the-third-year-running-301132392.html

SOURCE Pipedrive