Piotr Wierzchowiec, Ph.D., Head of Functional Ink Products & Development. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSXV: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF)is pleased to welcome Piotr Wierzchowiec, Ph.D., as the Head of Functional Ink Products & Development. The Company also concludes the expansion of its Advisory Board with three experts from the logistics and supply chain management, organic electronics, and technology venture capital industries.

FULFILLING FUNCTIONAL INK PRODUCTS & DEVELOPMENT

Dr. Wierzchowiec brings Ynvisible over twelve years of experience in developing materials, inks, and printing processes for organic and printed electronics, including display applications. He joins the Company from Merck KGaA, an internationally leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science, and performance materials. At Merck, Piotr Wierzchowiec was Head of Print Labs for Performance Materials Innovation & Application division. His previous responsibilities included managing product development, leading teams of experts, scouting, coordinating product launch activities, and driving global business development. His background includes applying lean and six sigma methodology, organizing technical customer support, and managing cross-functional collaboration projects. Dr. Wierzchowiec has a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) focused on Molecular Electronics from Bangor University.

"Piotr brings a wealth of experience to the Ynvisible team in fabricating and commercializing functional inks products for the global markets," said Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, CEO of Ynvisible. "Ynvisible is accelerating our time to revenue. We are now taking systematic steps to build off lessons learned to date from our various client cases: strengthening our intellectual property portfolio, launching our Ynvisible branded products, and deploying our proprietary technology platform offering. We are now selling our first ink products through our website, we are actively delivering on customer needs through our collaborations with NXN-IP and RISE, and we are strengthening our inks portfolio. Inks are central to our business growth. It's great to have Piotr fortify our efforts in this area."

"I feel enthusiastic about joining Ynvisible in their efforts to address the rapidly growing needs of the electrochromic display market. I am eager to become a part of this highly dedicated team of pioneers while bringing complementary ink development experience to expand and strengthen the Company's product portfolio. I am committed to aiming for high-quality standards and fast response to market demands, which are vital for great commercial success," said Piotr Wierzchowiec, Ph.D.

THREE INDUSTRY LEADERS JOIN ADVISORY BOARD

Ynvisible is excited to announce that it has invited Mitchell Huang, Adam Laubach, and Dr. Rudi Leuschner to its Advisory Board. On November 5, 2020, Ynvisible announced that Ramin Heyardarpour, Sal Pellingra, and Tiffany Vasilchik are joining Ynvisible's Advisory Board. All new Advisory Board members will be joining Dr. Michael Okoroafor, Dr. Harlan Byker, and Dr. Harri Kopola. This concludes the expansion of Ynvisible's Advisory Board.

"We are honored to have such a strong group of industry experts in our expanded Advisory Board. As we continue to support our lead customers' Internet-of-Things initiatives, we rely on our Advisors' wealth of expertise, extensive networks, and diverse, multi-disciplinary perspectives. Our Advisors help us to remain focused on producing scalable products for the global markets," says Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, CEO of Ynvisible.

NEW ADVISORY BOARD

Dr. Michael Okoroafor, VP of Global Sustainability & Packaging Innovation, McCormick & Co.Dr. Harlan Byker, Founder & CEO, Pleotint LLC.Dr. Harri Kopola, Fellow, Organic Electronics AssociationRamin Heyardarpour, Managing Partner, Flex R&D / Former Global VP R&D Avery DennisonSal Pellingra, VP Global Application & Innovation, ProAmpacTiffany Vasilchik, SVP Growth Strategy, MagidMitchell Huang, Technology Start-Ups / Investment / Product ManagementAdam Laubach, Printed Electronics / Medical Device Lab-to-Fab / LeadershipDr. Rudi Leuschner, Associate Prof. of Supply Chain Management, Rutgers Business School

PROFILES OF YNVISIBLE'S NEW ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

Adam E. Laubach, Lab-to-Fab Leadership

Adam E. Laubach serves as the technology advisor for Exothermix, a Texas-based company focusing on materials and products through self-heating technology. He was CEO of Exothermix from 2014 to 2018. Before joining Exothermix in 2011, he served as the chief technology officer for multiple technology companies, including ReVolt Technologies, GSI Technologies, and Aveso Displays, an early pioneering company in printed electronic displays. Laubach also spent 13 years with Dow Chemical. Today, Laubach is the director of Amani Baby Cottage in Jinja, Uganda. His contributions in worldwide missions' work include developing a desalination system for a community in Haiti, wells and filter systems that provide clean water in Honduras, and clean-burning stoves and ovens in Uganda. Mr. Laubach has a SB in Chemistry and BA in German from Texas State University and an M.B.A. from The University of Texas.

Dr. Rudi Leuschner, Associate Professor, Rutgers Business School

Professor Leuschner is an Associate Professor in the Department of Supply Chain Management and the Program Director for the online Master of Science in Supply Chain Management program at Rutgers Business School. He is at the forefront of online education as the Rutgers Faculty Coordinator for Distance and Online Learning. He is the creator of the Rutgers Supply Chain Management MOOC specialization.

His research focuses on the end-to-end supply chain and the integration of its three primary flows: products, information and finances. Specifically, in the new field of Supply Chain Finance, he has been active in developing relevant insights for academics and practitioners. He co-developed the Rutgers Business School Payment Practices Index, which ranks retailers' performance. He received his Ph.D. in Logistics and a minor in Marketing from Ohio State University. His work has appeared among others in the Journal of Supply Chain Management, Journal of Business Logistics, Decision Sciences, the Journal of Business Ethics, Harvard Business Review, and Rutgers Business Review

He has been a frequent speaker at academic and practitioner conferences, his teaching interests at the undergraduate, graduate, and executive education levels on the topics of Supply Chain Strategy, Innovation, Supply Chain Finance, and Demand Management.

Mitchell Huang, Transformative Finance Consultant

Mitchell Huang joins Ynvisible as a technology and finance advisor specializing in the financing lifecycle of technology companies. Over the course of his 20-year career, he has helped companies ranging from Fortune 100 companies to seed-stage startups use financial products to reach their business goals.

Recently, Mr. Huang served as an early employee in several technology startups, including VenueNext and EVA Automation, structuring growth capital investments and managing finance. Before working at startups, Huang spent 13 years at JPMorganChase as Executive Director of the Special Investments Group, focusing on private equity and growth capital investments. Huang also held positions in credit trading, restructuring and leveraged finance.

Mitchell Huang received his S.B. in Biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He lives in Brooklyn, New York.

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible aims to be a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com

