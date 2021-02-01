Pioneering In-home And Personal Care Start-up Elunow Raises Investment From Bolt And Pipedrive Founders To Launch In London

- Elunow securely connects people needing in-home and personal care with qualified and experienced, local caregivers with the right skills and availability through a simple to use online portal.

- Elunow securely connects people needing in-home and personal care with qualified and experienced, local caregivers with the right skills and availability through a simple to use online portal.

- The undisclosed investment will be used to launch a pilot project in London. Elunow is actively recruiting caregivers for the platform now.

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering in-home and personal care start-up, Elunow, has raised money from Bolt co-founder Martin Villig and Pipedrive founder Timo Rein to launch in the UK.

Elunow is redefining in-home and personal care provision with a fully automated, self-service platform which securely matches people needing care with a selection of qualified, local caregivers with the right skills and availability. By offering on-demand in-home care at affordable prices, with no long-term contracts, Elunow enables careseekers to find quality care when they need it, helping to build long-term trusted relationships between caregivers and careseekers.

Elunow Founder and CEO Marion Teder said: "In a society with an aging population, there is a shortage of quality in-home care available, which is only going to get worse. Older adults want help to stay in their own homes and to live fulfilling, independent lives, but as the costs of providing care rise, families and friends are often left bearing the burden.

I passionately believe everyone should be able to access the care they need, quickly and affordably. Elunow will make that a reality. Registration is quick and easy. Answer just a few simple questions about the care you need, when you need it and for how long, and we'll match you with qualified and available caregivers. You'll be able to select the caregiver that's best for you, based on their profile, experience and hourly rate together with ratings and reviews from other clients.

We're actively recruiting experienced caregivers in London now. We'll be announcing our first launch location very shortly."

Martin Villig, co-founder, Bolt said: "It's great to see another company founded in Estonia launching in the UK, especially offering such an innovative service in the social care space. Elunow is a great example of how technology can enable those with long-term care needs to continue to live fulfilling lives in their own homes."

Peep Vain, best-selling author and an early-stage investor in both Pipedrive and Elunow said: "I was first introduced to Elunow as a client when I was looking for care for my elderly parents. I just book the care they need when they need it. It's a huge relief knowing that they're being looked after when I'm not around and that they can continue to live fulfilling lives in their own home."

The undisclosed investments will be used to launch a pilot project in London. Elunow is actively recruiting caregivers for the platform now.

About Elunow UK

Elunow is redefining home and personal care provision by securely matching people needing in-home care with a selection of qualified, local caregivers with the right skills and availability. We empower caregivers by giving them real-time flexibility to set their own hours and earn a decent income by working in the way that best meets their needs and those of their clients. At the same time, our algorithms enable careseekers to find quality care when they need it, supporting long-term relationships with trusted and experienced local caregivers. Elunow was founded in Estonia in 2017 by Young Female Entrepreneur of the Year, CEO Marion Teder. The platform launched in the UK in 2020.

For more information, visit www.elunow.com

Notes to Editors

Martin Villig co-founded ride-hailing app Bolt with his brother Markus in his native Estonia aged just 19. Seven years later, Bolt is available in more than 35 countries and is valued at over £1.5 Billion.

By 2030, there will be 1.2 million more people aged 85 in the UK than we have today - an increase of nearly 80% between 2018 and 20332 https://www.skillsforcare.org.uk/adult-social-care-workforce-data/Workforce-intelligence/publications/national-information/The-size-and-structure-of-the-adult-social-care-sector-and-workforce-in-England.aspx

Age UK estimate that one in seven adults aged 65+ are struggling without the help they need to carry out everyday tasks such as getting out of bed, visiting the bathroom, washing and getting dressed https://www.ageuk.org.uk/globalassets/age-uk/documents/campaigns/ge-2019/age-uk-general-election-manifesto-2019.pdf

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pioneering-in-home-and-personal-care-start-up-elunow-raises-investment-from-bolt-and-pipedrive-founders-to-launch-in-london-301218276.html

SOURCE Elunow UK