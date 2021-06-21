Pioneering Allied Health College Welcomes Student Focused Leader As Austin Campus President

AUSTIN Texas, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP), the largest provider of allied health education in the state of Texas, announced today Monica Jeffs as the new Campus President for CHCP's Austin campus. Monica joins CHCP from Texas State University after 20 years working across higher education, including as campus president at two other institutions. CHCP Austin also announced the accreditation of the Surgical Technology Associate of Applied Science by the healthcare education accrediting agency, Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), which is nationally recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

""CommUnityCare has been proud to partner with College of Healthcare Professions over the last few years to successfully place dozens of qualified and committed health care professionals into our clinics" said Sarah Willingham, senior recruiter, at CommUnityCare. "This partnership has enabled us to continue meeting our objective of health care access for the communities we serve here in Austin. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with CHCP for many years to come."

Monica Jeffs has served in a variety of executive leadership roles including overseeing student outcomes at the Office of Distance and Extended Learning at Texas State University and Campus President at The Art Institute of Austin. She has spent over a decade leading in the Campus President role with a proven track record in raising student outcomes across Texas.

"Monica brings a tireless focus to helping students meet their career objectives," said Eric Bing, Chancellor of CHCP. "We are excited to welcome her to the CHCP family to bring this dedication and support to help our learners find the careers of their lives."

CHCP Austin also announced the accreditation of their Surgical Technology Program, designed to prepare learners for entry-level employment as a competent surgical technologist within eighty weeks. At the time of completion, students will have 896 hours in an operating room setting with a minimum of 120 cases of experience. In past years, Texas has had the highest employment levels of surgical technologists in the United States. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that employment of surgical technologists is projected to grow 7 percent from 2019 to 2029, faster than the average growth for all occupations.

About CHCPAs a leader in allied healthcare education and workforce training, the College of Health Care Professions (CHCP) helps learners develop the skills they need throughout their life to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Founded by physicians, CHCP faculty and partner network of over 1,500 employers help provide real-world, on-the-job experience and are committed to helping students succeed in their careers. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online, and hybrid accredited program offerings give students, who are often working and taking care of family, the flexible options they need to learn on their schedule. CHCP offers continuing education nationwide for medical imaging and emerging healthcare technologies through the Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI). For more information, visit www.chcp.edu.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pioneering-allied-health-college-welcomes-student-focused-leader-as-austin-campus-president-301316372.html

SOURCE College of Health Care Professions (CHCP)