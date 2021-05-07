Pioneer Natural Resources To Present At The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Virtual Conference

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer Rich Dealy, will participate in a Fireside Discussion at the Citi Global Energy & Utilities Virtual Conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 9:30 a.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer's website at www.pxd.com.

