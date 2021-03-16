Pioneer Natural Resources To Present At Simmons Energy Virtual Conference

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield, will participate in a Fireside Discussion at Simmons Energy Virtual Conference on Monday, March 22, at 9:45 a.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) - Get Report today announced that Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield, will participate in a Fireside Discussion at Simmons Energy Virtual Conference on Monday, March 22, at 9:45 a.m. CDT.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer's website at www.pxd.com.

