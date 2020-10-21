Pioneer Natural Resources Donates Land To Bush Tennis Center For Planned Expansion Of Athletic Facility

MIDLAND, Texas, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Natural Resources ("Pioneer") today announced the donation of three acres on the east side of the Bush Tennis Center. The land, valued at $520,000, will be used to develop the Bush A.C.E. (Advise, Counsel, Encourage) Athletic Center. The proposed expansion will include five indoor basketball courts, a 50-yard indoor turf field and a high-performance training and fitness center.

"We are very grateful for the continued support of Pioneer Natural Resources," says Tim Stallard, Executive Director of Bush Tennis Center. "The Bush Tennis Center will now have the opportunity to serve even more of the community through the Athletic Center and the opening of Chris Davidson Opportunity Park."

The Bush Tennis Center opened in 2013 and has hosted numerous junior, adult, collegiate and professional tennis events. The Bush A.C.E. Outreach Program has provided free or discounted tennis programs to more than 40,000 children throughout the Permian Basin. In 2019, the Bush A.C.E Outreach Program expanded through partnerships with UTPB, Baylor and Texas A&M Athletics. "We are extremely excited to make a donation to the Bush Tennis Center that will go towards creating a new multi-purpose athletic facility for residents of the Permian Basin," says Pioneer's Vice President of Permian Affairs Susan A. Spratlen. "Pioneer is dedicated to giving back to the communities in which we live and work, and we feel this will be a great addition to the region." Pioneer has a proud historical partnership with the Bush Tennis Center, having contributed more than $1.2M in assistance ranging from initial capital development, in-kind site preparation, gazebo and Opportunity Park construction, and key event sponsorships. "The additional land donation is another way we can assist an organization that impacts the youth in our community," stated Mark Berg, Executive Vice President, Corporate Operations for Pioneer. "It has been great to see the growth and success of the center over the years, and we look forward to witnessing the additional impact and options the athletic center will offer for our Permian families."

"When we built the Bush Tennis Center our goal was to provide a world class tennis facility for West Texans and to provide programs to help area youth stay on the courts and out of the courts," says Jim Henry, Chairman of Henry Resources, "It is very exciting to see the growth of the center and the positive impact our programs are having on children in the Permian Basin and throughout Texas," added Henry.

Sturgeon Construction and AS Design Studio will serve as the general contractor and design consultants for the Bush ACE Athletic Center. The Westlake Athletic Community Center management group in Austin, Texas will serve as a management and operations consultant. Lance Hooton founder of Hooton Sports Performance Training will serve as high performance training consultant for programming and staffing.

For more information contact Tim Stallard, Executive Director, Bush Tennis Center tim@bushtenniscenter.org, (512) 576-4796

