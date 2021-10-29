Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Publication Of 2021 Climate Risk Report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) - Get Pioneer Natural Resources Company Report ("Pioneer" or "the Company") announced today the publication of its 2021 Climate Risk Report. This report increases the transparency of Pioneer's progress toward integrating climate-related risks and opportunities into the Company's governance structure, business strategy and planning process and risk management practice. The report is structured in accordance with the four core principles of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD): governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit www.pxd.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005116/en/