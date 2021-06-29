Pioneer Marine Inc. Announces Dividend Distribution

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Marine Inc. and its subsidiaries (OSLO-OTC: PNRM) ("Pioneer Marine," or the "Company").

On June 29, 2021, the Board of Directors of Pioneer Marine declared a cash dividend of $0.35 per share of common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on or around July 13, 2021, to shareholders of record on July 6, 2021. The shares will be traded ex dividend as of July 5, 2021.

About Pioneer Marine Inc.

Pioneer Marine is a leading ship owner and global drybulk handysize transportation service provider. Pioneer Marine currently owns seven Handysize drybulk carriers, charters in one Handysize vessel, and is commercial manager of six Handysize vessels. The Company's common stock trades on the Norwegian Over-The-Counter market under the symbol "PNRM"

Contact:Pioneer Marine Inc.

Jim Papoulis - CEO+30 212222 3750

Korinna Tapaktsoglou - CFO+30 212222 3750

Investor Relations / Media Capital Link, Inc. Kevin Karlis+212 661 7566 pioneermarine@capitallink.com