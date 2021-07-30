Pintec CEO Victor Li Wins The Asian Banker Innovation Leadership Achievement Awards 2021

BEIJING, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pintec Technologies Holdings Ltd. ("Pintec"; NASDAQ: PT), a leading independent fintech solutions provider, today announced the company's CEO Victor Li has won the Innovation Leadership Achievement in China Award 2021 by The Asian Banker for his outstanding leadership in the innovation, transformation and growth of Pintec.

Victor Li's expertise and vision have propelled the company's growth in the domestic and overseas markets, enabling the company to make significant inroads in Southeast Asia, Australia and North America…… He spearheaded the launch of several solutions that enable the company's partners to effectively and efficiently realise digital transformation in financial services and business expansion with enhanced competitiveness……and acted swiftly and decisively during the onset of the pandemic to its partners to support struggling SMEs customers, according to The Asian Banker's citation during the virtual award ceremony held on July 29.

The Asian Banker, a leading provider of strategic intelligence and builder of platforms on the financial services industry, conducts the program every three years to recognize the achievements of institutions and leaders that excel in finance and related fields across the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa regions. The program is widely acknowledged by the financial services industry as the highest possible accolade available to professionals in the industry as recognized in these regions today.

"Pintec's vision remains unchanged to make finance easier for everyone, we ensure our solutions are developed for the future of finance, rather than short term, and in order to better connect end users with business and financial partners. We are always a strong advocate that technology must service business. The only way to create more value to our partners is to have a deep understanding of their current business, as well as the future of their business. We are always most pleased to see our partners truly benefited from our solutions and our services. After all, that is what Pintec is about, and that is why we exist," said Victor Li when receiving the award.

Along with Victor Li, The Asian Banker announced three other winners of the same award from institutions across the Asia-Pacific region that are Tokopedia, Validus Capital, and TPBank, during its ceremony.

Victor Li is a serial entrepreneur and an IT industry veteran, with more than 20 years of experience in building and commercializing cutting-edge technologies. He founded and served as CEO of VanceInfo Technologies Australia Inc., and co-founded InfraRisk, a leading supplier of credit management solutions in Australia. He joined Pintec in 2019 and served as head of international business, executive vice president of Pintec successively.

Pintec has since then identified digital financial technology services and digital financial operation services as two major business focuses, leveraging industry-leading financial technology solutions, including digital retail credit, digital corporate credit, smart wealth management, financial RPA, etc., help financial institutions and commercial institutions to achieve more efficient digital transformation and business growth.

The company has served a number of institutions including without limitation Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), East West Bank, National Australia Bank, Judo Bank, Banjo Loans, Toyota Finance, China Dili Group, China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Mobile.

