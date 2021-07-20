Pinstripes Hires Dale Stapleton, Former Neiman Marcus SVP/CFO, As Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinstripes, Inc. announced that Dale Stapleton, an accomplished financial executive, has joined the Company's leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. Stapleton will be responsible for overseeing all financial and reporting functions and will play an integral role in the Company's continued expansion and capital raising efforts. He will be part of the Pinstripes senior leadership team and report to Dale Schwartz, Pinstripes Founder/CEO.

Stapleton comes to Pinstripes with over 30 years of financial executive experience in the consumer retail sector, the most recent 17 years as Senior Vice President - Finance and Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer at The Neiman Marcus Group. During this time, he was part of the leadership team of this premier destination for luxury fashion and unparalleled service that transformed and elevated the in-store and online shopping experiences. Prior to joining Neiman Marcus, he was Vice President & Controller at CompUSA, and before that, a Senior Manager with Ernst & Young.

"Over the last 14 years, we have established a solid foundation and are at an inflection point where we are poised for significant growth. Dale's tenure with Neiman Marcus and extensive financial skills will help us achieve our financial goals," stated Schwartz. "Moreover, we have always admired the theatre and best-in-class positioning of the iconic Neiman Marcus brand, and the totality of his perspectives will be invaluable."

Stapleton added, "The Pinstripes experiential brand is well-positioned to capitalize on the consumer's desire for quality and engagement, and this new role allows me to apply Neiman's financial and strategic decision-making standards to Pinstripes. The Company is on the precipice of exciting growth, and I'm excited to work with the team to help execute its strategic plans."

The addition of Stapleton compliments the balance of the Pinstripes executive team and follows the more recent hiring of Rob Hense, former head of real estate at both Apple and Crate & Barrel, as its Chief Development Officer, and Don Hoffman, former CMO at Cracker Barrel and Executive Vice President of DDB Worldwide, as its Chief Marketing Officer. In addition, the Company's Board of Directors includes, among others, Jack Greenberg, former Chairman and CEO of McDonald's Corporation; Karen Katz, former CEO of Neiman Marcus; and Yorgo Koutsogiorgas, former SVP of Maggiano's and the current CEO of Giordano's.

About PinstripesPinstripes, Inc. is an experiential dining and entertainment concept combining exceptional Italian/American cuisine with bowling, bocce, and private event banquet space for groups of 20 to 1,000. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in Chicago and currently operates 13 locations ( Northbrook, South Barrington, Oak Brook and Chicago, IL; Edina, MN; Georgetown, D.C.; Bethesda, MD; Overland Park, KS; Fort Worth and Houston, TX; Cleveland, OH; Norwalk, CT; and San Mateo, CA), has five additional venues scheduled to open in 2022 ( Orlando, Aventura and Coral Gables, FL; Garden State Plaza, NJ; and Topanga Mall in Thousand Oaks, CA), and has plans for significant further expansion. To learn more, visit www.pinstripes.com.

Media Contact: Don HoffmanChief Marketing Officer, Pinstripes don@pinstripes.com

