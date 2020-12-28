Pinnacle Treatment Centers Opens Sandusky Treatment Services To Provide Opioid Addiction Treatment For Community

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leader in providing accessible, affordable treatment for individuals struggling with substance use disorders, opened Sandusky Treatment Services today in northern Ohio. Located at 1036 Cleveland Road in Sandusky, the community-based program serves as Pinnacle's 15th outpatient opioid addiction treatment center in the state, and won't be the last.

The need for addiction treatment services in Ohio is strong. According to the American Medical Association, Ohio is one of 35 states that has recently reported increases in opioid-related mortality. Erie County, in which Sandusky is situated, also has reported a spike in drug overdoses.

"This is a strenuous time for many, and drug and alcohol treatment services are needed now more than ever. We've been fighting an epidemic in the middle of a pandemic, but we will stay the course," said Joseph Pritchard, CEO, Pinnacle Treatment Centers. "We've been building out our continuum of care in Ohio for the past five years. Sandusky Treatment Services is part of our mission to expand crucial services throughout the state, create pathways for individuals to be able to access care, and transform lives with treatment that works."

Medicaid-friendly, Sandusky Treatment Services is centrally located between two other Pinnacle opioid treatment programs (OTPs)— Elyria Treatment Services and Toledo Treatment Services. All of Pinnacle's OTPs offer the full range of medication-assisted treatment (MAT), including FDA-approved medicines methadone and buprenorphine (Suboxone) to curb withdrawal symptoms from heroin and opioid addiction; prevent relapse; and help ease the physical discomfort that comes with opioid recovery.

In addition to medication, services include individual and group counseling offered as part of a holistic approach to patient care.

Holly Broce, MHA, LCADC, president of Pinnacle's OTP division, said telehealth and take-home medications have made a big difference in the way Pinnacle provides care at its outpatient centers during this unprecedented time. "We've been able to get really creative to make sure our patients stay on track with their recovery in the safest way possible," Broce added.

MAT has proved to be clinically effective and to significantly reduce the need for inpatient detoxification services. "This is particularly important during this time of COVID when hospitals are keeping close watch on their capacity, resources and ability to treat all of those who need life-saving care," said Broce.

The ultimate goal of MAT is full recovery, including the ability to live a self-directed life. This treatment approach has been shown to:

Improve patient survival

Increase retention in treatment

Decrease illicit opiate use and other criminal activity among people with substance use disorders

Increase patients' ability to gain and maintain employment

Improve birth outcomes among women who have substance use disorders and are pregnant

Research also shows that these medications and therapies can contribute to lowering a person's risk of contracting HIV or hepatitis C by reducing the potential for relapse.

In addition to providing the gold standard of care for opioid addiction, Pinnacle centers serve as a place of hope and refuge.

"As soon as a patient walks through our doors, they know this is a safe place where they can come to receive the treatment they need so they can get better," said Pinnacle's Ohio Regional Director Jennifer Morgenstern, MBA, PHR, LCDC III, who helped bring Sandusky Treatment Services to fruition. "The community of Sandusky has been very welcoming and is embracing treatment resources. They know we're here to help."

Sandusky Treatment Services accepts Medicaid, commercial insurance, and offers reasonable self-pay rates. The center is open Mondays through Fridays, 6 a.m.- 2 p.m., and on Saturdays, 6 a.m.- 9 a.m. Individuals are encouraged to call 419-504-0068 for a free confidential assessment.

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Headquartered in New Jersey, Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a recognized leader in comprehensive drug and alcohol addiction treatment serving more than 32,000 patients daily in California (Aegis Treatment Centers), Georgia (HealthQwest), Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. With more than 115 community-based locations, Pinnacle provides a full continuum of quality care including medically-monitored detoxification/withdrawal management, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, recovery residences, intensive and general outpatient programming, and medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder. For more information, visit pinnacletreatment.com or call 800-782-1520.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pinnacle-treatment-centers-opens-sandusky-treatment-services-to-provide-opioid-addiction-treatment-for-community-301198682.html

SOURCE Pinnacle Treatment Centers