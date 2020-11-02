Pinnacle Management Systems, Inc. Hires New Director Of Marketing

WARRENTON, Va., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Management Systems, Inc., a leader in program and project management consulting and training services, announced today that Jason Kinder has joined the executive team in the role of Director of Marketing.

"We are so excited to welcome Jason, as he brings a wealth of experience to this important leadership position," said Michael Breuker, company President. "Jason will be a vital part of strengthening connections with our clients as we prepare to enter our 28th year in business."

Jason brings over 25 years of program controls and earned value management experience and a wealth of industry knowledge. For more than a decade, he has held key marketing positions with project management product companies, including Deltek, where he was most recently the Director of Product Marketing for their PPM product line.

In his new role, Jason is responsible for promoting Pinnacle's brand as the leading project and program management consulting firm. He will be working directly with Pinnacle's numerous vendor partners to ensure the company continues to offer the best solutions to solve challenging problems.

"I am extremely excited to be a part of the Pinnacle team, a team that is dedicated to helping customers deliver successful projects. I will be utilizing my project management and marketing background to further the Pinnacle brand as a leader in the enterprise management space," said Jason.

Jason is an active member of several industry groups, including the College of Performance Management (CPM) and National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), and is a frequent presenter at industry conferences. He is also co-author of two publications, Earned Value Management for Dummies and Integrated Program Management for Dummies.

Jason holds a BBA in Management and Marketing from Stephen F Austin State University.

About Pinnacle

Pinnacle Management Systems, Inc. is a leading management consulting firm dedicated to helping our clients improve business performance through better management of projects, people and resources.

Founded in 1993, Pinnacle Management Systems, Inc. provides consulting, training and system implementation services to a worldwide client base. Pinnacle specializes in enterprise-wide management systems and practices including Enterprise Project Management (EPM), Project Portfolio Management (PPM), Integrated Program Management (IPM) and Earned Value Management (EVM).

To learn more about Pinnacle, visit www.pinnaclemanagement.com

For media inquiries, contact:

Sara Marks, Marketing Assistant

Email: sara.marks@pinnaclemanagement.com

Direct: (972) 432-6740

Related Images

image1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pinnacle-management-systems-inc-hires-new-director-of-marketing-301164498.html

SOURCE Pinnacle Management Systems, Inc.