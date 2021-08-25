Pinnacle Financial Partners Leadership To Join Bankers Healthcare Group Leaders For Investor Conference Call

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) today announced that company leaders will join leaders from Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG) to host a live webcast on Tuesday, September 14, at 8:30 a.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) today announced that company leaders will join leaders from Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG) to host a live webcast on Tuesday, September 14, at 8:30 a.m. CDT to review BHG's financial results, business outlook for the firm and other matters related to BHG's operations. Participating on the call will be BHG Chairman, CEO and Co-founder Al Crawford and Chief Financial Officer Dan McSherry, as well as Pinnacle Chief Administrative Officer Hugh Queener and Chief Financial Officer Harold Carpenter.

Materials for the call will be available on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com and on BHG's website at www.bankershealthcaregroup.com/about/company.

To access the call for audio only, please call 1-877-602-7944. For the presentation and streaming audio, please access the webcast on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com. For those unable to participate in the webcast, it will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2020 deposit data from the FDIC. Pinnacle earned a spot on the 2021 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For ® in the U.S., its fifth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America's Best Banks to Work For eight years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets in 2020.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 1 on its 2020 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $35.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 14 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

About Bankers Healthcare Group

BHG is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become not only one of the best sources for high-performing loans, but the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $9 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform. Building on nearly two decades of innovation, BHG and its family of brands now offer a full suite of financial solutions that span business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans, credit cards, collection services, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing with a focus in patient lending.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally: earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 14 years running and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work ® and Fortune magazine, among others. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL, and Syracuse, NY.

To learn more about BHG's financial solutions, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and for more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005810/en/