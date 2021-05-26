Pinnacle Bancshares Declares $0.22 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTC PINK: PCLB) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTC PINK: PCLB) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share. The dividend is payable June 18, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 8, 2021. The quarterly amount is equivalent to an annualized rate of $0.88 per share.

