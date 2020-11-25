Pinnacle Bancshares Declares $0.19 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTC PINK: PCLB) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTC PINK: PCLB) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share. The dividend is payable December 18, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 7, 2020. The quarterly amount is equivalent to an annualized rate of $0.76 per share.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005874/en/