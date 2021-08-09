Pinkberry Welcomes Back Pumpkin Frozen Yogurt Just In Time For Fall

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkberry®( www.Pinkberry.com) is getting ready to usher in the fall season with Pumpkin-flavored frozen yogurt, topped with crushed graham cracker pie crust, whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon. This decadent swirl can be enjoyed in stores beginning on August 13.

"Pumpkin is a favorite fall flavor that people look forward to every year," said Melissa Hubbell, Senior Director of Marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "Our Pumpkin frozen yogurt is filled with all the nostalgic spices of the season like ground cinnamon and vanilla bean."

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

About PinkberryPinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 22 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 28 countries.

