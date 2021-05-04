Pink Triangle Press Announces Tre'vell Anderson As The First Ever Recipient Of The Ken Popert Media Fellowship

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Pink Triangle Press (PTP), Canada's leading LGBTQ2S+ media group and publisher of Xtra Magazine, is proud to announce Tre'vell Anderson (they/them) as this year's Fellow under the Ken Popert Media Fellowship program.

Anderson is an award-winning writer, editor and podcaster based in Los Angeles. Listed as one of The Root's 100 most influential African Americans of 2020, Anderson is a co-host of the Fanti podcast, a contributor to the Los Angeles Times and regional director of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Anderson, as editor-at-large for Xtra, will be fostering journalism by and for underrepresented LGBTQ2S+ communities, with a particular focus on emerging Black queer and trans writers.

The Ken Popert Media Fellowship was established in 2021 by Pink Triangle Press in celebration of its 50th anniversary. The fellowship honours the legacy of former executive director Ken Popert, who retired in 2017. The fellowship provides resources and support for journalists to create and publish unique and powerful LGBTQ2S+ stories.

The fellowship is open to people at any stage in their journalism career. "We established the fellowship as a commitment to making space for new voices and groundbreaking projects," said Pink Triangle Press executive director David Walberg. "The fellowship helps ensure that Xtra continues to broaden our audiences and connect our diverse communities."

The journalism projects funded by this fellowship can take many different shapes—from investigative series and documentaries to career development and training initiatives.

About Pink Triangle Press ( http://www.pinktrianglepress.com). Pink Triangle Press (PTP) is Canada's leading LGBTQ2S+ media organization. Founded in 1971, Pink Triangle Press produces LGBTQ2S+ journalism at Xtramagazine.com and through a variety of content distribution channels in Canada and abroad. The Press operates the gay adult dating website Squirt.org and has produced a number of television projects, including The Gayest Show Ever, the travel series Bump! and the documentary Unnatural Disasters.

PTP's defining activity is LGBTQ2S+ journalism. Frustrated that there wasn't a voice representing the political and social concerns of gay men and lesbians, a group of Toronto activists launched the gay liberation newspaper, The Body Politic, in 1971. In 2008, The Body Politic was named by Masthead magazine as one of " Canada's 20 most influential magazines of all time."

Over 50 years, PTP grew from a small grassroots operation to one of the most diversified LGBTQ2S+ multimedia enterprises in the world, with a roster of brands ranging from the Xtra print publications in Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver, to online publishing and television production.

PTP is a mission-guided community organization without shareholders, governed by a board of directors. The board entrusts the achievement of our mission to the executive director, who heads a workforce located in Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa and Montreal.

The chronology of Pink Triangle Press from 1971 to 2014 is available here .

