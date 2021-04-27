Ping Identity Improves Identity Management For Global Logistics Provider DB Schenker

Ping Identity (PING) - Get Report, the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, has centralized Identity Access Management (IAM) for over 300,000 DB Schenker employees, contractors, partners and customers. The successful project, conducted in partnership with iC Consult, streamlined the management of critical security policies and enhanced secure access and authentication to business applications.

DB Schenker is one of the world's leading global logistics providers, with 2,100 locations and more than 76,900 employees across the world, it supports the exchange of goods through land transport, worldwide air and ocean freight. After identifying the need for a more secure and modern authentication service, DB Schenker saw an opportunity to accelerate a digital transformation initiative and provide more streamlined access to resources for its workforce, partners and customers.

"The goal was to extend our existing identity and access management (IAM) infrastructure to secure employee access and take advantage of the cloud," said James Naughton, Head of Identity Management at DB Schenker. "In the past, we needed to invest significant time and resources to develop integrations, but now we simply configure the system and can deliver technically complete interaction in 30 minutes, decreasing effort by 75%."

Working closely with iC Consult, IAM consultant and systems integrator, DB Schenker used Ping Identity to provide the authentication and authorization capabilities needed to deliver a consolidated and centralized identity management service. The project utilized PingFederate, PingAccess, PingID, PingOne and PingDirectory, impacted over 300,000 identities and involved the migration of 50 business applications to the new authentication service.

"DB Schenker's identity team can now centrally manage critical security policies and control access and authentication to their applications," Naughton explained. "The addition of FIDO2-enabled risk-based two-step authentication allows us to provide an even higher level of security for access to the DB Schenker IT landscape, creating peace of mind for both our team, partners and customers."

"This is only the beginning of the identity journey for DB Schenker," said Emma Maslen, VP and general manager of Ping Identity, EMEA & APAC, "We will continue to seek new ways to push the boundaries of identity and provide MFA to every employee to improve workforce productivity."

For more on how Ping Identity and iC Consult improved Identity Management for DB Schenker read the case study.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.

About iC Consult

iC Consult Group, is a leading vendor-independent consultancy and systems integrator specialised in Identity and Access Management as well as API Management solutions for global organisations. Our services cover Business Consulting, Strategy and Architecture, through to Implementation, Customisation and Managed Services of all aspects of IAM, including, Provisioning, Governance, Single Sign-On through to Customer Data Management, GDPR, Internet of Things and API Management. We have a proven track record of delivering customer success with over 330 consultants, 30 IAM products and across 1000+ projects. The iC Consult Group has independent branches in Switzerland, Austria, Spain, the UK, the USA and China as well as the companies xdi360 GmbH (Business and Process Consulting), IAM Worx GmbH (IAM Managed Services) and Service Layers GmbH (Custom Fit IAM Service). Major DAX 30 and Euro Stoxx 50 companies rely on our expert services, many of which have a history that spans more than 20 years. More about iC Consult can be found at www.ic-consult.com

Follow Us on Twitter: @PingIdentity Join us on LinkedIn: Ping Identity Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV Like Us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005192/en/