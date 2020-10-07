Ping Identity Announces Winners Of The 2020 Identity Excellence Awards

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, today announced the winners of the 2020 Identity Excellence Awards, a program that honors Ping Identity customers that are pioneering innovation and excellence in identity...

Ping Identity (PING) - Get Report, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, today announced the winners of the 2020 Identity Excellence Awards, a program that honors Ping Identity customers that are pioneering innovation and excellence in identity security. The recipients were awarded at Ping Identity's first-ever virtual IDENTIFY conference.

"At Ping Identity, our customers are at the heart of everything we do," said Andre Durand, CEO of Ping Identity. "We're proud of our partnerships with these organizations and value their leadership in prioritizing best-in-class identity security that provides streamlined and simplistic user experiences."

CEO's Choice Award Winner: Ticketmaster Ticketmaster was recognized for modernizing its homegrown customer authentication and authorization environment. Ticketmaster faced distinct requirements for volume, scalability and security, yet has excelled at meeting these demands without compromising on customer experience.

Identity Innovation Champion Winner: WaFd Bank WaFd Bank, previously known as Washington Federal Bank, was acknowledged for the huge strides it has made in transitioning to a digital-first enterprise. The bank is migrating to an all-cloud Customer Identity and Access Management solution, and improved customer experience by providing frictionless authentication. They're also anticipating significant cost savings by minimizing implementation time, reducing call volumes and lowering ongoing maintenance requirements.

Identity Security Champion Winner: DB Schenker DB Schenker, a key logistics partner to many large organizations, was presented as a winner for its work centralizing access and authentication to applications for more than 300,000 identities. The company was able to rapidly support work from home orders and has reduced integration time by 75 percent.

Customer Experience Champion Winner: Tesco Bank Tesco Bank was recognized for modernizing their legacy web and mobile security environment. The company consolidated customer identities to deliver a unified customer experience, enabling multiple authentication methods and single sign-on to web applications. The UK-based retail bank has also achieved PSD2 compliance and implemented continuous risk-based strong authentication, strengthening its security posture.

Cloud Identity Champion Winner: Capital One Capital One was honored for adopting an all-cloud architecture. The financial services giant has improved the single sign-on experience, increased reliability and speed, and freed up team members to work on advanced projects. Capital One has also achieved an impressive 99.99 percent service availability over a one-year horizon.

Modern Identity Champion Winner: Freddie Mac Freddie Mac was presented as a winner for successfully replacing its legacy web access management system and consolidating multiple directories behind the Ping Platform. The massive undertaking included migrating hundreds of applications to deliver an enhanced user experience.

Champion of Change Winner: Province of New BrunswickThe Province of New Brunswick was awarded the top recognition for accelerating its digital identity strategy in light of COVID-19. One of four Atlantic provinces in eastern Canada, New Brunswick wanted to provide citizens with online access to COVID-19 test results. The Province successfully deployed the MyHealthNB web portal in just 18 days using Ping solutions. The portal enables user registration, validation, identity verification and secure services in both French and English, so citizens can access test results quickly and securely from the privacy of their own homes.

Better Identity Together Winners: CSL Behring & IdentropyLeading global biotech manufacturer, CSL Behring, and its integration partner, Identropy, took the top award for successfully replacing their previous single sign-on system. Encompassing 120 federations, the ambitious project is replacing the legacy SSO platform. The environment will serve greater than 40,000 users and add robust multi-factor authentication capabilities. Incorporating manufacturing use cases into the technology required CSL's service to enable a wider range of methods and take advantage of better technologies, including password free and biometric authentication devices. Through its modernization efforts, CSL is able to support complex enterprise and manufacturing use cases both now and into the future.

Click here for further information on the 2020 Identity Excellence Awards, or visit www.pingidentity.com.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005181/en/