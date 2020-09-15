Ping An Bank Named World's Best Digital Bank

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter " Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) announced that the Group's subsidiary, Ping An Bank Co., Ltd. (" Ping An Bank", SZ:000001) has been named World's Best Digital Bank at the prestigious Euromoney Global Awards for Excellence 2020, the first Chinese bank do so.

" Shenzhen-based Ping An Bank didn't tweak the rulebook when it set out in pursuit of a better digital strategy. Instead, it tore it up and began again. The Chinese bank's plans have worked beyond all expectations," said Euromoney, the financial publication that established the awards in 1992.

Xie Yonglin, President and Co-CEO of Ping An Group and Chairman of Ping An Bank, said: "Technology is a major factor of global financial competitiveness. Ping An Group has invested more than RMB100 billion in technology in the past 10 years and will invest RMB100 billion in the next five years. Under the Group's "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystem" strategies, Ping An Bank has been driving technological innovation to provide convenient, smart and comprehensive financial services to customers, strengthen its digital and online operations capabilities, and advance its digital transformation. Ping An Bank will continue to innovate to set an example for China and for the world's banking industry."

In the first half of 2020, Ping An Bank's revenue increased by 15.5% year-on-year to RMB78,328 million. As of June 30, 2020, retail assets under management (AUM) exceeded RMB2.3 trillion and retail customers exceeded 100 million. The provision coverage ratio rose by 31.81 percentage points (pps) to 214.93% from the end of 2019.

Technology has played a critical role in Ping An Bank's strong performance. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the bank resumed business quickly through online digital operations. As of June 2020, more than 30,000 employees had worked remotely, supported by nearly 7,500 technicians who were able to continue with technology development and operations and maintenance management and monitoring through various remote working tools.

Innovations have also transformed the customer experience. In the first half of 2020, unmanned customer services accounted for 88.5% of Ping An Bank's artificial intelligence (AI)-processed customer service workloads, up 2.4 pps from the end of 2019. AI evaluation also enabled Ping An Bank to shorten credit card issuance time to two minutes from two days for manual processing. Applications for its unsecured loans and other credit products are now fully managed online, shortening loan approval process to 10 seconds. The digital risk management model has reduced credit losses by 60% compared to the manual system. As of the end of June 2020, registered users of the Ping An Pocket Bank mobile banking app exceeded 100 million.

- End -

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (" Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 210 million retail customers and 560 million Internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world.

Ping An has two over-arching strategies, "pan financial assets" and "pan health care", which focus on the provision of financial and healthcare services through our integrated financial services platform and our five ecosystems of financial services, health care, auto services, real estate services and smart city services. Our "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystem" strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services using technology. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

In 2020, Ping An ranked 7 th in the Forbes Global 2000 list and ranked 21 st in the Fortune Global 500 list. Ping An also ranked 38 th in the 2020 WPP Kantar Millward Brown BrandZ TM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list. For more information, please visit www.pingan.cn .

