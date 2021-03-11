Pineywoods Realty Ranked Among Top-in-State, Offers Branching And Licensing Opportunities

Pineywoods Realty, a subsidiary of Katz Capital and part of the Pineywoods platform, has begun to offer licensing opportunities

TAMPA, Fla., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After eight years in business, 50% year-over-year growth in the past three years, and ranking among national realty firms, Pineywoods is expanding through branching and licensing opportunities for real estate agents and brokers around the country.

Agents will have the opportunity to branch or license Tampa-based Pineywoods Realty's name in a new market, quickly establishing an office and building a brand by leveraging Pineywoods Realty's past successes and experience.

From among 1,277 other offices in the Tampa market, the 2020 Multiple Listing Services (MLS) ranked Pineywoods Realty's Tampa office at number 14 for transactions, with 1,323 transactions, and number 15 for volume, having earned $287,882 Million in total sales.

Pineywoods Realty has proven its brand power across the state of Florida with a home office in Tampa and agents across the state, including Jacksonville, Miami and Orlando.

"We've built a culture and business that people really love to be a part of," said Ryan Chamblee, Managing Broker for Pineywoods Realty. "We're an all-service platform, so it makes the process seamless, especially for young entrepreneurs. And we've cultivated an environment that's unlike others in our industry."

Becoming a Pineywoods Realty office starts as a two-way street: prospective agents and the Pineywoods Realty team both interview one another to ensure a good business and culture fit. After discussing the different short- and long-term investment methods and what each side can expect, they can begin to discuss specific office details, such as operations and other complimentary service offerings.

Pineywoods Realty has been growing across the state, with a new office set to open this spring on Anna Maria Island, led by Pineywoods Realty's co-founder and former managing broker, Lawrence Vargas.

"Every year we have top-producing agents join our team from other high-profile firms,'" Chamblee said. "When other agents in the area see that move, they take note and follow them because those agents have done their research. They also see an opportunity to be a part of a great company culture."

Despite many businesses slowing down during the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market has been on the rise and is expected to continue this substantial growth in 2021 due to limited inventory. An office territory allows a realtor or team to hit the ground running, aligning themselves with a company that has proven brand strength and back-end support.

To learn more about branching and licensing with Pineywoods Realty, contact Ryan Chamblee at (813) 225-1890 or send an email to info@pineywoodsrealtyfl.com.

About Pineywoods Realty:Pineywoods Realty, part of the Pineywoods platform and named after the native Florida cattle, is an all-in-one real estate solution that offers an entrepreneurial and efficient approach for agents, property managers, buyers and sellers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., the Pineywoods platform functions as a catch-all for real estate needs.

