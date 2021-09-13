Pinehurst Physicians Spearhead Video Campaign Urging Patients To Get Vaccinated For COVID-19

PINEHURST, N.C., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 51 percent of North Carolina still not fully vaccinated, physicians at Pinehurst Medical Clinic have spearheaded a viral video to urge community members to get vaccinated. Their message is clear: It's time to "Roll Up Our Sleeves" and help stop the spread of COVID-19. The "Roll Up Our Sleeves" video highlights the effectiveness of vaccinations over the past century, such as polio, mumps, and measle vaccines, which have wiped out infections and drastically reduced mortality rates.

Reasons for opposition to the vaccine are varied. According to the CDC, 10 percent of American adults fall into the "wait and see" category, and 14 percent say they aren't planning on getting vaccinated. However, the recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine should help with vaccine hesitation.

Yet, the results of a study just released from the CDC showed that unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to become infected and 11 times more likely to die from the coronavirus than those who are vaccinated.

Michael A. Antil, MD, Pinehurst Medical Clinic says, "If I have a patient who comes to me with concerns, I remind them we have given well over 150 million doses in the U.S. and the rate of serious adverse reactions is extremely low—around 1 for every 2 million."

Besides featuring their physicians in the video, Pinehurst Medical Clinic encourages community members to log on to the rollupoursleeves.us to learn more about the effectiveness of the vaccine, side effects, phases of eligibility, tips about how to sign up for vaccines, and resources for healthcare professionals.

The Roll Up Our Sleeves public service initiative is a combined effort between agilon health, an organization that champions the roles of independent physicians, and primary care doctors representing more than 50 independent physician practices across the country. Their goal is to combat the doubt felt by an alarming percentage of Americans who remain reluctant about getting vaccinated.

