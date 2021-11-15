Pineapple Announces The Appointment Of Rupen Shah As Chief Financial Officer

Building momentum post-Series A and rebrand, Pineapple's new CFO will propel profitable and sustainable business growth

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Pineapple Financial Inc. (Pineapple), Canada's mortgage destination for the modern home buyer, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Rupen Shah to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. As CFO, Rupen will focus on accelerating and expanding the business, leading the creation of a world-class finance function within the company to enable its strategic growth plan.

"We are excited for Rupen to be joining our team, with Pineapple rapidly growing and gearing up for bigger changes," said Shubha Dasgupta, Founder and CEO of Pineapple. "Rupen is a seasoned executive; he has demonstrated his leadership and proven success in creating profitable corporate strategies and integrated business planning. As we enter a new era for the business, his wealth of knowledge in the financial sphere will be key to strategically position Pineapple within the market and propel our brand with home buyers."

Rupen joins Pineapple with over 30 years of experience in finance and accounting, working with global public and private companies. In his previous function as Vice President, Finance and Administration at K-Line Group of Companies, he led the successful implementation of a 5-year strategic plan that generated 330% revenue growth, and developed international divisions for the business, namely in Africa, India and the Middle East. Having held leadership roles with SmartCentres REIT and CountryWide Homes, Rupen has a track record of providing effective corporate strategy consulting and driving stellar growth for businesses. A Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) in Canada and an Associate Member of CIMA Global, Rupen has completed the Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) Americas Program from Cornell University ( Ivy League) and Queen's University. As part of the program, he was a finance strategy consultant for Maxtrack Industrial in Brazil, realigning their business, managing change, and growth in the company.

"I am thrilled to be joining the visionary team at Pineapple during such a pivotal moment in its journey," said Rupen. "Watching the company's accelerated expansion and major transformation has been nothing but inspiring. With its innovative cloud-based tools, robust network of brokers and agents, and new brand identity, the business is on track to revolutionize the market and the mortgage experience for Canadian home buyers. I look forward to working with the teams to bring their vision to life and work on the next big step for the company."

Rupen's appointment comes on the heels of Pineapple's recent rebranding announcement , a refreshing and bold 360-degree program that resulted from the company's revised corporate vision and recent growth. At the helm of this extensive brand evolution project were CEO Shubha Dasgupta, COO and President Kendall Marin, CSO Christa Mitchell, and Chairman Drew Green. Aiming to revolutionize the profession and industry, and simplify the process for mortgage-seeking Canadians, Pineapple's new positioning has set the groundwork for its large-scale digital transformation program, enabling it to further develop its service offerings and become the go-to mortgage destination in Canada.

About Pineapple

Pineapple is a leader in the Canadian mortgage industry, breaking the mold by focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With over 450 brokers within the network, Pineapple utilizes cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their ultimate dream, owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community, and a proud sponsor of the Canadian Cancer Society, where proceeds from every transaction go to improving the lives of fellow Canadians touched by cancer. Visit www.gopineapple.com for more information.

