Pinduoduo Celebrates Resounding Success Of Food Systems Forum

SHANGHAI, China, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc., China's largest agriculture platform, is proud to celebrate the resounding success of its first Food Systems Forum. The virtual forum, held over two days on July 14 and 15, hosted panels on smart agriculture, food and agriculture policy and regulation, nutrition, alternative proteins, and investments.

Speakers from leading institutions and organizations in the fields of agriculture and food systems, finance, investment economics, policy and regulation, and nutrition, took part in the Forum, sharing their expert insights on the most pressing and salient topics facing the global agri-food system today.

Thank you to our Forum speakers:

Dr Agnes Kalibata UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy to the 2021 Food Systems Summit

Bruce FriedrichCo-Founder and Executive Director, The Good Food Institute

George YeoVisiting Scholar, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore, and Independent Director, Pinduoduo

Andy ZiolkowskiManaging Director, Cultivian Sandbox

Anuj MaheshwariManaging Director, Agribusiness, and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Temasek International

Dr Ben SmithDirector, Future Ready Food Safety Hub, and Director, Human Safety Platform, Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation (SIFBI)

Danielle NierenbergPresident and Co-Founder, Food Tank

David YeungFounder and CEO, Green Monday Group

Prof Jennifer ThomsonEmeritus Professor, University of Cape Town, South Africa

Prof Jessica FanzoBloomberg Distinguished Professor, Johns Hopkins University

Prof Jeyakumar HenrySenior Advisor, Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation (SIFBI)

Prof Jing ZhuDean, College of Economics and Management, Nanjing Agricultural University, and Cheung Kong Chair Professor

Lesly GohSenior Technology Advisor, World Bank Group

Louisa Burwood-TaylorHead of Media and Research, Agfunder

Maarten BoschCEO, Mosa Meat

Ofir SchlamPresident and Co-founder, Taranis

Ponsi TrivisvavetCEO and Director, Inari

Przemek OblojManaging Partner, Blue Horizon

Rahul RaySenior Director, Tyson Ventures

Shashank KumarCo-founder and CEO, DeHaatDr Shenggen FanChair Professor, China Agricultural UniversityTim HammerichHost, Future of Agriculture Podcast and BlogWilfred FengSenior Counsel, Dentons Law OfficesProf Xiangping JiaProfessor and Leading Scientist, Agricultural Information Institute, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS)

Prof Yaakov NahmiasFounder and CSO, Future Meat Technologies

We will be sending Forum participants the panel recordings and related articles. For those who missed the Forum but would like to receive the material, please sign up for our newsletters at http://stories.pinduoduo-global.com .

